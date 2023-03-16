HamberMenu
The Sunday Crossword No. 3246

March 16, 2023 09:01 am | Updated 09:01 am IST

Across

1 Pudding wine’s giving you tremors later on (11)

9 Arouse a friend from Belfast? (7)

10 Current affecting only part of body (7)

11 Reportedly, beams uplift (5)

12 AI apps with an answer in African country (8)

14 I get it: navy mobilised seeing dismal outlook (10)

15 Everyman finally monopolises chaise longue, that’s clear (1,3)

17 Either end of shinbone hurting (4)

19 So, pretence collapses — everyone knows it! (4,6)

21 Leave unready for battle? Might you serve like this? (8)

23 Initially Spanish urban centre, relatively elevated? (5)

25 Loudly regret ruffian getting ban (4,3)

26 Acrimony without end unsettled inventor (7)

27 German girl harvesting orchids at first takes advantage of nursery’s facilities (11)

Down

1 Putting up with immortal (7)

2 Burlesque party in back of downright dingy venue (8)

3 Give lecherous look when rising for dance (4)

4 Moving quickly to hog, if not disturbed (10)

5 Frolics, runs off in places jutting in to the sea (5)

6 First to abandon left-wingers’ parties (7)

7 Honest, attractive; also unfashionable (4-3-6)

8 Ethical reader awkwardly defused tension (7,3,3)

13 With flag hoisted, gives a speech and disappears (10)

16 Some crumble, perhaps and tense up (8)

18 Spooner’s hurriedly left disreputable paper, seeing sign of danger (3,4)

20 Calculates — or guesses (7)

22 Bottled in Ontario, Japanese wine (5)

24 Shells, perhaps, in downstream motion (4)

