The Sunday Crossword No. 3241

February 10, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:06 pm IST

Across

1 Smug observation, not involving me, to take place (10)

6 Four letters demanding one reply? (4)

9 Making a prune a cake’s ingredient (10)

10 Far from sweet, Shakespearean turncoat you and I rejected (4)

12 What’s sought by Smiley and Scarecrow? (12)

15 Lost energy having run out, took performance-enhancing drugs (7)

16 Routine spies’ operation, capturing resistance that’s turned (7)

17 Impertinent behaviour that’s commemorated by a statue (7)

19 Initially ‘Raymond’, autistic, in notable movie also named...? (4,3)

20 Forgetful episode: having ingested iodine, Spaniard meets consequence (6,6)

23 Some Cabernet and a bird (4)

24 Member of ‘Generation Y’ converted a linen mill (10)

25 Sample a slice of white sturgeon (4)

26 I travel on trail that’s glittering (10)

Down

1 Actors in shed (4)

2 Spirit, to those listening, sounded like a cow (4)

3 Interpolated questionable stretch of inactivity (6,6)

4 Challenge Conservative nurse (7)

5 Cleared up slop: inn less likely to cause accidents (3-4)

7 Gran storms off, seeing bullies (6-4)

8 After rotting, erupt with odour — becoming this? (10)

11 Instance of longevity, diagnosing no upsets (1,4,7)

13 Young American on benefits given small amount of money (10)

14 Outdo frantic bigwigs (3,7)

18 More mouth-watering — Yankee with fewer teeth — not good! (7)

19 Discovered truth about what neglected corporation may have done (7)

21 Short day, then Everyman’s in dingy drinking den (4)

22 Verbally mete out lashings (1,3)