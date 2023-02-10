The Sunday Crossword No. 3241

Across
1 Smug observation, not involving me, to take place (10)
6 Four letters demanding one reply? (4)
9 Making a prune a cake’s ingredient (10)
10 Far from sweet, Shakespearean turncoat you and I rejected (4)
12 What’s sought by Smiley and Scarecrow? (12)
15 Lost energy having run out, took performance-enhancing drugs (7)
16 Routine spies’ operation, capturing resistance that’s turned (7)
17 Impertinent behaviour that’s commemorated by a statue (7)
19 Initially ‘Raymond’, autistic, in notable movie also named...? (4,3)
20 Forgetful episode: having ingested iodine, Spaniard meets consequence (6,6)
23 Some Cabernet and a bird (4)
24 Member of ‘Generation Y’ converted a linen mill (10)
25 Sample a slice of white sturgeon (4)
26 I travel on trail that’s glittering (10)
Down
1 Actors in shed (4)
2 Spirit, to those listening, sounded like a cow (4)
3 Interpolated questionable stretch of inactivity (6,6)
4 Challenge Conservative nurse (7)
5 Cleared up slop: inn less likely to cause accidents (3-4)
7 Gran storms off, seeing bullies (6-4)
8 After rotting, erupt with odour — becoming this? (10)
11 Instance of longevity, diagnosing no upsets (1,4,7)
13 Young American on benefits given small amount of money (10)
14 Outdo frantic bigwigs (3,7)
18 More mouth-watering — Yankee with fewer teeth — not good! (7)
19 Discovered truth about what neglected corporation may have done (7)
21 Short day, then Everyman’s in dingy drinking den (4)
22 Verbally mete out lashings (1,3)
