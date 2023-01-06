ADVERTISEMENT

The Sunday Crossword No. 3236

January 06, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated January 04, 2023 06:13 pm IST

Across

1 Pares back, stingy — ‘until tomorrow’? (5,5)

6 In France, quietly left duck: it’s a disaster (4)

9 Fascinating song singer composed (10)

10 Perhaps Pavlova going up and down? (4)

12 Finally scrawled argument on paper describing liberal fantasies (5-6)

15 ‘Everyman’s regressive, small, far from fresh’ ... and hurt! (7)

16 Led Yank about wanting wardrobe? (7)

17 A little conundrum, our scandalous tittle-tattle (7)

19 Major African nationalist, democratically elected liberating administrator, primarily? (7)

20 Patience: second magical creature’s getting key (4-7)

23 Riot Act detains this Greek character (4)

24 Europeans darn lapels in need of repair (10)

25 Standard displayed at beginning/end of National Anthem? (4)

26 Awfully tense shrews run out for bulletins (4-6)

Down

1 Tournament player to give up, did you say? (4)

2 A border or two in the East End? (4)

3 Round up chaps being tipsy and cocksure (5,2,5)

4 ‘Alternatively stained’ (messy) (7)

5 Executioner’s game (7)

7 Publicans procure facilities (10)

8 Demonstrates musical skill; barely pays out (5,2,3)

11 Purposeful meal on foundation — but there’s no answer (7,5)

13 Monet painting might provide this depiction of Elvis? (10)

14 A Winter Olympic athlete eating muesli regularly? Not right now (3,2,5)

18 Father Christmas following echo somewhere in New Mexico (5,2)

19 Irregularly stains, figuratively, one’s senses (7)

21 Told of destiny in outdoor event (4)

22 Divine figure sent up agreeable Spanish expression (4)

Crossword+

