The Sunday Crossword No. 3310

Across
ADVERTISEMENT
1 LA Times first with leader on silly municipal regulations (6)
4 Father Ted’s Jewish counterpart went on? (8)
ADVERTISEMENT
9 This restaurant’ll advertise tasty tapenades, olives, ricotta — Italian antipasti — you’ll want the starters! (9)
11 Plain and somewhat porcellanous (5)
12 One rambling, greeting king and queen once (5)
ADVERTISEMENT
14 Powerful scent: a billionaire’s characteristic? (9)
15 Small Houyhnhnm, one hiding actual intentions? (8-5)
18 An entrée with cured cod announced where soldiers get fit? (7,6)
ADVERTISEMENT
20 Many like a society without aristocrats (9)
22 Replace a partner’s copper vessel (3,2)
23 Outcast’s check rejected (5)
ADVERTISEMENT
24 Exotic tanginess getting act of approval (9)
26 Procure leverage (8)
27 Nearer the end (6)
Down
1 Most of rear end and pecs area is maximally macho (8)
2 We’re told of shelter in a field (3)
3 Kit swears wildly, has fun on a lake? (5-4)
5 Irrational, as the nastiest numbers? (13)
6 Modern experimental facility sent back curry (5)
7 Swap short amount of time — about time! — for confidential info (5,6)
8 Most of words rejected; Everyman’s beginning to get tired (6)
10 In sum, I might be one of these? (5,8)
13 City playing United, twice — plural — a matey kickaround, at first(5,6)
16 No coal tar involved in type of surgery (4,5)
17 Green tea brewed for youngster (8)
19 Carry, with difficulty, a little kitsch leprechaun (6)
21 Kind of song that brings illumination (5)
25 Sit fast, regularly dismissing uncertainties (3)