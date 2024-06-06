The Sunday Crossword No. 3310

Across

1 LA Times first with leader on silly municipal regulations (6)

4 Father Ted’s Jewish counterpart went on? (8)

9 This restaurant’ll advertise tasty tapenades, olives, ricotta — Italian antipasti — you’ll want the starters! (9)

11 Plain and somewhat porcellanous (5)

12 One rambling, greeting king and queen once (5)

14 Powerful scent: a billionaire’s characteristic? (9)

15 Small Houyhnhnm, one hiding actual intentions? (8-5)

18 An entrée with cured cod announced where soldiers get fit? (7,6)

20 Many like a society without aristocrats (9)

22 Replace a partner’s copper vessel (3,2)

23 Outcast’s check rejected (5)

24 Exotic tanginess getting act of approval (9)

26 Procure leverage (8)

27 Nearer the end (6)

Down

1 Most of rear end and pecs area is maximally macho (8)

2 We’re told of shelter in a field (3)

3 Kit swears wildly, has fun on a lake? (5-4)

5 Irrational, as the nastiest numbers? (13)

6 Modern experimental facility sent back curry (5)

7 Swap short amount of time — about time! — for confidential info (5,6)

8 Most of words rejected; Everyman’s beginning to get tired (6)

10 In sum, I might be one of these? (5,8)

13 City playing United, twice — plural — a matey kickaround, at first(5,6)

16 No coal tar involved in type of surgery (4,5)

17 Green tea brewed for youngster (8)

19 Carry, with difficulty, a little kitsch leprechaun (6)

21 Kind of song that brings illumination (5)

25 Sit fast, regularly dismissing uncertainties (3)

Solution to Crossword No. 3309

