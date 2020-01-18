Conor McGregor: ‘I’m grateful to be back, UFC 246 will end in a KO!’

UFC superstar Conor ‘The Notorious’ McGregor will face Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 this weekend in Las Vegas, in a much-hyped bout that fans across the globe are waiting to see. This will be the comeback of McGregor, who returns to the Octagon for the first time since he took on and lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov (current Lightweight Champion) back in October 2018 at UFC 229.

The 38-year-old McGregor (21-4-0) is the headliner for the main event against 36-year-old Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone (36-13-0, 1 no contest). After suddenly retiring in March, McGregor, who is an UFC former lightweight and featherweight champion, will be hoping to reclaim his former glory against Cerrone (UFC’s all-time leader with 23 wins) in a welterweight fight.

McGregor is known for his controversial pre-match hustle, raising the stakes and promoting his MMA matches to the brim — and true to form — has stated that the bout will end in a knockout. Ahead of his return to fighting, the Irishman talks to The Hindu on how he’s prepared for the main event, his fitness routine leading upto his comeback, and if the break has changed him. Excerpts:

You’re returning to the ring after more than a year-long layoff: how important has it been to mentally prepare for this?

I am very grateful and honored to be back on US soil and fighting for this wonderful organisation. I am so glad that I get to return to Las Vegas; this is the place I have many wonderful memories and fights. I am a fighter and an entertainer, and the thought of entertaining these wonderful people is something which makes me wake up in the morning.

It’s been challenging to prepare for this, but it irritated me the way narratives were spread and words were twisted, and I just had to disengage. When I commit to a game, it can happen and I will laugh it off. But I saw it went on and on and I reacted... I reacted to disrespect, but now no more. I am just focused on myself my inner thoughts and that’s where I am. 2019 was a learning period: a year of figuring out myself and my situation. 2020 will be the year of perfect vision.

Has the break changed your perspective towards fighting?

I haven’t changed too much to be honest. I am who I have always been. I have been granted different opponents in different circumstances but I am in a position right now where I am just excited to be here and very eager to perform for the fight this weekend against a solid opponent who is a veteran in the game. I am just more committed and focused than what I used to be but change…. nah!

Donald and I have had a history and that’s an exciting. I have fought with him so many times, and both of us look forward to it going to be a good night. I can beat him at any weight, and I feel good at 170!

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone go head to head during the weigh-in | Photo Credit: MIKE BLAKE

What do you think of your opponent? And what does ‘Mystic Mac’ predict for the UFC 246 main-event?

I have had a fair share of back-and-forth with Donald over the years but the last time we spoke together, so much has changed since then. I was the Interim Featherweight champion back then and Donald predicted that I won’t get through, but I got through Jose Aldo. Then he predicted that I was too small for the 155 pounds division, but I conquered that division as well! As time has gone on, he has become a family man and we have seen him compete so many times that it’s hard to not respect a man like Donald. He has my respect. Although there will be blood spilled on the weekend, it won’t be bad blood spilled. And as for the Mystic Mac prediction, IT WILL BE A KO!

What’s the next goal for you in your career after the Cerrone match?

I am in a good spot here. I am ready to fight as I am setting out for big goals in 2020. I am going to kick-start UFC 2020 year big and I intend to continue it. It’s going to be a mega year at UFC and at McGregor Sports and Entertainment. I have many exciting things in the pipeline and its damn good to be back… damn good.

Recent photos of you show that your fitness levels have gone up — has your routine evolved in any way during the time off?

Fight week, cutting that weight is a very tough experience. I’ve gone through it all throughout the years. Five days before the fight I used to just have one chicken fillet, with a scoop of almond butter on it, three times a day leading up to the fight. And eight litres of water. Obviously, now I have brought on nutritionists and the diet plan is more structured. My last fight, there were a few miscalculations and it caused the weight cut to be very, very intense and extreme. Currently; just fats, protein, carbohydrates and just trying to keep my nutrients up while also bringing the weight down. I’m after learning an awful lot and watching an awful lot of videos on wrestling in the last year and working on punches as well.

My footwork, my skill sets are all coming back to where they were. I am enjoying myself on this return. I feel good, I feel energetic, I feel fast, and precise.

What has been the toughest fight you’ve ever been in during your professional career?

Each fighter is different in its own way. Each fight requires different preparations and different version of me.

Watch UFC 246 Featuring Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone : Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels from 8.30 am on January 19, 2020