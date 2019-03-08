Comic relief

Warm, supportive, intelligent — these are recurring themes when stand-up comics are asked about Chennai audiences. No wonder, then, that they are happy to perform here. This weekend, Kautuk Srivastava has a double bill at the CounterCulture Comedy Club, with Vivek Muralidharan (today) and Aadar Malik (tomorrow).

While Srivastava rehashes his Red Card tour, Chennai-born, Hyderabad-based comic Muralidharan is all set to fanboy over Sachin Tendulkar and talk about how mathematics “affected” his childhood. “If the audience doesn’t bite, I’ll switch over and ask them what they’d like me to cover. After all, stand-up is 50% to 60% improvisation on stage,” says the comic, who performs in four languages — English, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. “I’m mostly translating from one language to the other in my head,” he explains wryly.

Vivek Muralidharan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around the world

On Sunday, former SnG Comedy colleague Malik joins Srivastava for a show titled Jokes without Borders (the collective split in January, citing creative differences with co-founder Karan Talwar). “We realised we had been to so many countries between the two of us, and wanted to share those experiences. It’s for people with #wanderlust in their lives,” says Srivastava. The interactive show has both men in conversation, ending with a “memorable and life-changing trip” they took to Russia last year.

For the love of football

The Mumbai-based comic is also a freshly-minted author. “Red Card is a coming-of-age football story set in 2006. The protagonist plays four tournaments, gets two red cards, and learns about life in the middle. My love for the sport inspired me to write it, and while I drew from the emotions of my own life at that age — in 10th grade I played football and struggled to win trophies — the incidents are not real,” he explains.

Srivastava is now concentrating on his next hour-long show, and hopes to have a special by the end of the year. “It’s a slow, steady, sometimes frustrating, process. And maybe I’ll have another book. A thriller this time. Let’s see,” he concludes.

Muralidharan and Srivastava perform tonight at 8 pm; the Jokes without Borders show will take place tomorrow at 8 pm. At the CounterCulture Comedy Club, Alwarpet. Tickets at ₹399 for each show on in.bookmyshow.com.