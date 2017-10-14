Hyderabad Comic Con 2017: comics frolic with tehzeeb

Cosplayers, fans, creators and more will come together in a celebration of comic culture and entertainment at Hyderabad Comic Con at Hitex this weekend.

Jatin Varma, founder of Comic Con India, shares, “I am sure that fans in Hyderabad have grown up reading Archie comics and many continue to do so. Archie comics have been part of our lives for years and I am really excited to bring this unique collectible comic to India exclusively for fans in Hyderabad.”

And with 2016’s convention having attracted over 30,000 people, this year will hopefully only ring in bigger numbers.

Takshak by TBS Planet delves into a dystopian version of Mumbai in danger from toxic entities. Thus comes the culmination of behemoth superhero Takshak.

Also unveiled will be the sequel to 13 Days, which follows a group of Bengaluru teens who visit Bandipur forest and decide to test an urban legend that says that when you walk in a certain forest patch, you will hear noises but you should never turn back. TBS Planet is also an official comics partner for films such as Shivaay and A Flying Jatt.

And what Comic Con in India would be complete without Holy Cow Entertainment’s trademark mythological graphics? Age of Immortals #3 in which Krona and Vira experience bouts of existential crises while fighting dark forces. To add to the otherworldly vibe, Casters #2 continues to enthrall readers with an exploration of the afterlife filled with demons, angels and other supernatural beings.

Indian audiences have revelled in the revamp of Archie Comics’ television adaptation Riverdale. Now Hyderabad will be the new home for the gang.

A special commission of the Riverdale universe between Archie Publications has resulted in an exciting cover where Archie and the gang are posing in front of the Charminar.

“As someone who did their share of international travel in their youth,” Joe Eisma, the designer of the adaptation comic, comments, “It was great fun to show these characters having the fun that getting out and seeing faraway places in the world can be. I’m happy Riverdale resonates with so many all over!”

Think about it; upscale Veronica and happy-go-lucky Jughead exploring the Qutb Shahi Tombs and having a drink at Heart Cup Coffee.

Comic Con Hyderabad will take place at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hitec City on October 14 and 15 at 11am onwards. Tickets for Comic Con Hyderabad range from ₹499 to ₹1299.