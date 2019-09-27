Comedians are livid that they can’t be offensive anymore

A movement has been brewing in the arts world, specifically in comedy, over the past few years. It takes up the cause of the oppressed rich middle-aged man with enormous influence. I first became aware of this last year when I watched a stand-up comedy special that Ricky Gervais — the brains behind the spectacularly successful The Office — released on Netflix, titled Humanity. In it, I remember poor Gervais being very upset that people on the Internet didn’t like his jokes, so he spent an hour yelling at them and making the bluntest kind of ‘edgy’ jokes he could.

Earlier this year, Aziz Ansari made his comeback after going into hiding when a widely-debated article detailing his sexual misconduct on a date came out. Previously, Ansari had become a self-styled modern love guru — a poster child of progressive millennial politics, culminating in the critically acclaimed and sensitively written Netflix series, Master Of None (and a book).

After his time-out, Ansari did a bit of a U-turn, returning with a Netflix special (Right Now) in which he tried to very bravely tell audiences that they are mistaken in their relentless struggle to ‘be good’ or some such fluff. He employed the not-inconsiderable gifts of Spike Jonze on the camera to present a manufactured intimacy on his set, using insincere, hushed tones to show himself as a sort of troubled truth-teller. Ansari is technically not old enough to be part of this community of oppressed men, but I’m sure they’ll let him in.

Most recently, two new Netflix specials graced my homepage. The first, called Sticks and Stones, was by once-upon-a-time trailblazer Dave Chappelle. Once more, perhaps predictably, Chappelle took on the trans community, viciously mocking their right to self-determination. He also questioned his audience’s intelligence and scolded them for being over-sensitive. Chappelle is often brilliant and unquestionably hilarious (to me), but too often he’s been bogged down by this running theme in recent works, especially in the wake of the MeToo movement, where he can’t quite seem to grasp the other side of the argument, and in turn lashes out.

Then there’s the ultimate lasher-outer, the empty-headed chief provocateur of modern comedy, Bill Burr himself. Burr’s new special, Paper Tiger, is yet another diatribe against PC culture — his need to say what he feels, he seems to suggest, is greater than being thoughtful, empathetic, sensitive, or politically correct. He, like Chappelle and so many others, positions himself as a truth-telling cipher — the court jester playing an exaggerated character. Sadly, Burr remains as blissfully clueless as ever, only, he does point the finger at himself and his own issues at various points in the show.

Cheap laughs

All these comedians are no doubt gifted craftsmen, their talent honed through years of experience and, arguably, a smart brain. But the underlying refrain remains their anger at not being able to make the kind of offensive jokes they could earlier. At not being able to say terrible things about people. Well, they still can, there are just greater consequences.

There’s many ways to look at this: for starters, we’re in the midst of a raging debate about the art of comedy itself — the right to be offensive; provocation as a tool versus being an empty act of mining cheap laughs; the problems with ‘punching down’ on people who’re already marginalised; satire and comedy as a means of effecting change; the ‘cancel culture’ panic.

And then there’s the fact that all these comics are established names with huge reach and dedicated fans, so no one’s actually stopping them from making jokes! Nobody’s career is being affected by the things they say on stage. Sure, they get criticised for it, but it’s hard to say one way or another whether people are actually more sensitive now. Maybe it’s just that, with social media and greater access, more voices are being heard today. Comedians are reviewed not just by prestige publications, but also by random YouTubers and below-the-line commenters. There’s greater diversity in opinion and, naturally, more pushback.

So they’re struggling existentially, grappling with whether they’re actually as special as they once thought. What I’m often left wondering, though, is this: What’s the point? Why not just move with the times? Edgelord humour is no longer rebellious, and the shtick wears incredibly thin after the third taunt about people choosing their own pronouns.

Comedians’ role in society allows them a certain latitude — they can say things that wouldn’t normally be acceptable outside. So is this how they’d really like to waste their years, by shouting at trains passing them by? The jokes aren’t even that funny anymore.

The author and freelance culture writer from New Delhi wishes he’d studied engineering instead.