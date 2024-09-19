Coldplay to return to India in 2025 for Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Coldplay is set to make an anticipated return to India with two major concerts in Mumbai on January 18th and 19th, 2025. The British band will perform at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, nearly a decade after their memorable show in the city back in 2016.

These shows are part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which has been a global sensation since it began in March 2022. The tour is now the most attended by a group in history, showcasing tracks from their album “Music Of The Spheres” as well as new songs from their upcoming release, “Moon Music.”

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in partnership with Live Nation, the concerts promise an immersive experience featuring lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay’s performances.

Coldplay’s commitment to sustainability will continue with eco-friendly initiatives during these concerts. Their latest album, “Moon Music,” releases on October 4th, 2024, setting a new standard with LPs made from recycled plastic bottles.

Tickets for the Mumbai shows go on sale on September 22nd, 2024, through BookMyShow. To make their concerts accessible, Coldplay will offer their popular Infinity Tickets for INR 2000, available in pairs, ensuring fans from all backgrounds can enjoy the event.

