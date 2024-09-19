GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coldplay to return to India in 2025 for Music Of The Spheres World Tour

Tickets for the Mumbai shows go on sale on September 22nd, 2024, through BookMyShow

Updated - September 19, 2024 12:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Coldplay

Coldplay | Photo Credit: Frank Schwichtenberg

Coldplay is set to make an anticipated return to India with two major concerts in Mumbai on January 18th and 19th, 2025. The British band will perform at the D.Y. Patil Sports Stadium, nearly a decade after their memorable show in the city back in 2016.

Cigarettes After Sex interview: In conversation with Greg Gonzalez ahead of their ‘X’s’ tour in India

These shows are part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which has been a global sensation since it began in March 2022. The tour is now the most attended by a group in history, showcasing tracks from their album “Music Of The Spheres” as well as new songs from their upcoming release, “Moon Music.”

Produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live in partnership with Live Nation, the concerts promise an immersive experience featuring lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands that have become synonymous with Coldplay’s performances.

Coldplay’s commitment to sustainability will continue with eco-friendly initiatives during these concerts. Their latest album, “Moon Music,” releases on October 4th, 2024, setting a new standard with LPs made from recycled plastic bottles.

Lollpalooza India 2025: Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Glass Animals set to perform

Tickets for the Mumbai shows go on sale on September 22nd, 2024, through BookMyShow. To make their concerts accessible, Coldplay will offer their popular Infinity Tickets for INR 2000, available in pairs, ensuring fans from all backgrounds can enjoy the event.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:56 am IST

Related Topics

music / pop music / Music Personalities

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.