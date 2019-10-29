Coldplay set to release new album after four years on November 22

British band Coldplay is all set to release their newest album Everyday Life on November 22, four years after the A Head Full of Dreams. The 53-minute album is the band’s eighth release and is divided into two halves, Sunrise and Sunset featuring 16 tracks of which two songs, Orphan and Arabesque were released on October 25.

The album was announced in a typewritten letter to a fan where the band wrote ‘for the last 100 years or thereabouts we have been working on a thing called Everyday Life,’ while the tracks were released as part of the classified ads in local newspapers. Appearing in Exeter’s Express and Echo, Melbourne’s The Age, Chinese-language paper Sin Chew Daily and France’s Le Monde as well the hometowns of the band members, the ad was headlined “A VENDRE: DOUBLE ALBUM” (For sale: double album). Guitarist Jonny Buckland took to Twitter to confirm the authenticity of the ad, “I once had a holiday job at the Daily Post, placing photos of houses for sale. I wasn’t very good at it.”

A monochrome portrait of the band dressed as a 1920s wedding band forms the album cover, and is inspired by a 1919 photo of Jonny’s great-grandfather’s band. While the Orphans music video was directed by Mat Whitecross, some parts of Arabesque was shot in New York City on a phone, as revealed by the band on social media. The songs are said to have been inspired by the Syrian refugee situation and also features an arabic track ‘Bani Adam’ that translates to ‘Children of Adam’. Frontman Chris Martin has revealed that the new album is based on real world events, “[The Album] is our reaction to the perceived negativity that’s everywhere. And there is a lot of trouble, but there’s also so much positivity and so much great life happening.”

Other songs are called Cry Cry Cry, Guns, WOTW/POTP and Champion Of The World. The British band also released a career-spanning documentary called A Head Full of Dreams on Amazon Prime Video last year, a film that documented the band’s history over the last 20 years, starting from their first rehearsal in a student bedroom.