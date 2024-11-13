ADVERTISEMENT

Coldplay announces a fourth show in India

Published - November 13, 2024 12:43 pm IST

The Mumbai concert will mark Coldplay’s first visit to India in eight years

The Hindu Bureau

Coldplay from a show in Sydney | Photo Credit: @coldplay/X

We recently reported that the British rock band Coldplay added a third show to the Mumbai leg of its Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 citing “phenomenal demand”, hours after fans expressed disappointment over long virtual queues on the online ticket platform BookMyShow.

Coldplay concert ticket row: Mumbai police record statement of BookMyShow COO Anil Makhija

The band has now announced a fourth show in India. The new show will be in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25. The X profile of Coldplay made the announcement and also added that the tickets will go on sale from Saturday, November 16 at noon IST.

This comes after the band added another show to their Indian tour when they confirmed a third Mumbai date. At the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Mumbai, Coldplay will perform on January 18, 19 and 21, 2025 followed by the Ahmedabad show on the 25th. The band has also teased a mystery guest for the upcoming shows in India.

Coldplay India concert 2025: When 13 million fans logged in to book tickets

The Mumbai concert will mark Coldplay’s first visit to India in eight years. The Grammy-winning band previously performed in Mumbai as part of the Global Citizen Festival back in 2016.

