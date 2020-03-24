Do you have a story to share?: Coimbatore’s Story Theatre will host a Facebook Live until March 31

At a time when people can’t go out and have to maintain social distancing, storytelling offers a way to not only keep oneself engaged but also entertained. On March 22, during the Janata Curfew, Coimbatore’s Story Theatre organised a day-long Facebook Live storytelling from 10.00 am to 9.30 pm. “The idea was to give the people something positive at a time when they were bound to the house,” says Manoj Kathir. “The storytellers also responded to queries from viewers on chat.”

If Vishnu Babu spoke about how a banker became an emcee and anchor for events, RJ Srinivas spoke about how claps spread good vibes and he gave the example of two children who were much encouraged when their work was appreciated.

Former RJ Krishna held an interactive session | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former RJ Krishna made his session an interactive one telling jokes and at the same time cautioning people to be careful. Lalitha Shankar told a story for children. She took a character from a book she’d read and then developed a tale around it.

Vivekanandhan spoke from The Netherlands | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

From The Netherlands, Vivekanandhan spoke about the difference between India and the country he’s now living in and the responses of the two countries to this pandemic. He also mentioned the difficulties being faced by the Dutch and how we should take all precautions.

Buoyed by the response — on Sunday, they had around 7,500 viewers, he says — Manoj has decided to extend this Story Theatre Live until March 31. Going forward, some people will be talking about movies or books that impacted them, while others will talk about an anecdote that was life changing. “The flavours will be varied,” assures Manoj, “and this will help keep people engaged so that they don’t move around during the lockdown.”

Those interested can follow the Story Theatre page on Facebook or contact 9629144062