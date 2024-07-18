Cigarettes After Sex announces India leg of X’s World Tour in January 2025

If you are currently listening to X’s, American band Cigarettes After Sex’s latest studio album, on loop, there is more good news in the offing. As a part of their X’s world tour, Cigarettes After Sex will be performing across three cities in India in January 2025.

The tour in India will begin with a concert in Delhi-NCR on January 24, followed by Mumbai on January 25 and Bengaluru on January 28. Apart from the songs from their latest album including ‘Tejano Blue’, and ‘Hideaway’ and ‘Hot’, the concert will feature a host of tracks from their previous albums as well performed by band members Greg Gonzalez (bandleader). Randall Miller (bass), and Jacob Tomsky (drums).

A ten-song studio album, X’s is an intimate, personal collection of songs . Reflecting on the process behind conceiving their album, frontman Greg Gonzalez has said that preservation, catharsis, and deep self-reflection are absolutely essential to his process and his art.

India, which has been one of their top streaming markets, has welcomed them in the past as well. Cigarettes After Sex performed at Lollapalooza 2023 in Mumbai. The live concert experience in 2025 once again aims to bring fans closer to the immersive and introspective music the group is famed for.

The X’s world tour in India has been produced by independent communications group Laqshya Media Group and curated by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow. General tickets for the tour will be available from July 19 on Bookmyshow.

