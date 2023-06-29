Chennai to see a play adaption of Oscar-winning, Anthony Hopkins-starring ‘The Father’

June 29, 2023 03:30 pm | Updated 03:30 pm IST

When one thinks of the Academy Award-winning film The Father, Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Coleman, and their exceptional, almost visceral, performances come to mind. Adapted for screen from a play of the same name by French playwright Florian Zeller, The Father was originally made for the stage. It was the strength of the script that drew Chennai thespians Denver Anthony Nicholas and TM Karthik to it. “After finishing Weisenthal, we read almost 10 to 15 scripts, but failed to connect with any of them,” says Denver, adding, “I thoroughly enjoyed reading The Father, and immediately watched the film. Anything with Anthony Hopkins cannot go wrong!” This weekend, The Father, by Poochus Production will arrive on the Chennai stage with TM Karthik playing the protagonist.

The story discusses dementia, and the toll it takes on the patient and the caregiver. “Interestingly, in the script, there is discussion on the interchangeability between dementia and gaslighting. The film, however, places it as dementia,” says Denver. This discussion also gave rise to a certain sense of “give and take” between the ensemble cast and the director.

The cast was encouraged to place the story on dementia and its effects, while Denver kept the floor open for possibilities of gaslighting. “The play does not try to make a statement but it does give a lot of insight on dementia,” says Denver, “It is a beautiful script. We haven’t changed anything.”

In an attempt to experiment with visualisation, Denver, for the first time, will use multiple LED screens to set the stage, with images. “The idea is to give the audience a picture of the images or worlds that exist inside the protagonist’s mind,” he says. Since the script has already had a popular screen adaptation, how does Denver plan to keep this version fresh? He is aware of the limitations on stage.

“Right from my early interventions with theatre, I have always stood by the fact that one cannot recreate what is seen on screen. Then the question is how far we can connect with our audience,” says Denver. It is also easy for actors to fall into a particular space when a character has already been dramatised, but he says the cast was conscious to make it their own.

The Father will show on July 2, 3pm and 6pm at Alliance Francaise of Madras. Tickets are available online at allevents or call 8148167520

