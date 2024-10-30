GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai | A children’s play about a tall lighthouse talks about social justice too

Can a play about tall people change your mind about social justice?

Published - October 30, 2024 07:48 am IST

Sanjana Ganesh
Sanjana Ganesh

Is it a coincidence that stories prescribed for children about tall people often allude to elevated life lessons, encompass satire and offer symbolism for adults too?

While this is true of Jonathan Swift classic Gulliver’s Travels, Brachio: The Story of a Lighthouse, written by Chennai-based author and playwright Venkataraghavan S, promises an experience that could perhaps be clubbed under the same niche sub-genre of metaphorical tall fiction.

In this play that will be performed on November 9 (at Medai) and 10 (at Alliance Française of Madras) for children between the ages of five and 10, Venkataraghavan says that three best friends — Momo, Jojo, and a really tall lighthouse, Brachio — who undergo a tough time in their relationship, must come together to protect their village and their friendship when a storm hits their seaside village. There will be ladders, shadow puppetry, circus acts, magic tricks, songbooks and jokes, he adds. The play also features original music by Kavya S, adding to the theatrics of the play.

“I am a really tall person and the two other performers in the play — Shradha H R and Harshini B — are short. In the play, I use height, which provides a natural advantage, to win games. However, the friendship changes dramatically when a ladder seller comes to town. There is obviously more inclusion,” he says.

He adds that eight performances have taken place in the past at Bengaluru and Hyderabad. “The play is light and is hence a great cleansing ritual, especially at a time when the world is going through a crisis. For the audience, it presents a lot of wonder. There is a sense of magical realism on stage,” he says. “My favourite moments are when the audience goes wow,” he adds.

Brachio: The Story of a Lighthouse will be performed on November 9 at Medai and November 10 at Alliance Française of Madras at 3.30pm and 6pm. Tickets are priced at ₹250 and are available on BookMyShow.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:48 am IST

