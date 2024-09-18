Charlie Puth marries Brooke Sansone following year-long engagement

Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend and PR professional Brooke Sansone in an intimate wedding ceremony at his family's estate in Montecito, California.

Puth shared a series of pictures from the wedding on his Instagram handle on Wednesday. The singer, known for songs such as "Attention", "We Don't Talk Anymore" and "That's Not How This Works", also posted a note for his wife on social media.

"I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next. Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth. Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you," he wrote.

For the nuptials, Puth wore a black suit with white lace embroidery and Sansone opted for a sleek sleeveless white gown. The singer also shared a video from the wedding.

"Today I stand before you Brooke, And I can't help but realize. Today is truly the happiest I've been. In my 32 years of life. Some things I could not predict but one thing has always been clear. Yes somehow I seemed to have always known. I'd be standing with you up here," he captioned the post.

The couple announced their engagement last year.

