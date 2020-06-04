Celebrate World Environment Day this year with these virtual safaris

04 June 2020 15:03 IST

Take a break from binge-watching regular shows, and spend time with the wild from the comfort of your homes

This World Environment Day, take a break from binge-watching your regular shows, and spend time with the wild — via virtual safaris! These awe-inspiring virtual safaris not only entertain and amaze, but also educate. Here are three of the best to check out:

Kruger National Park

South Africa is home to numerous game reserves, each offering its own distinctive brand of game viewing. However, the world-renowned Kruger National Park offers a wildlife experience that ranks with the best in Africa. It is South Africa’s most exciting African safari destination and offers a variety of experiences such as wilderness trails, self-drive adventures and safaris.

Given the lockdown, virtual live safaris have been made available to viewers from across the world. This virtual show also enables you to interact with an expert game ranger in real time! Safari vehicles, guides on foot, drones, balloons, rovers and remote cams all roam the terrains of the national park, to bring the best possible safari viewing experience to homes.

The live safari tours are available twice a day – sunrise safari at 9:30 am and sunset safari at 7:00pm IST, and can be viewed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oV0yXo574D8

Shamwari Game Reserve

This 5-star-lodge that stretches along the Bushman’s River is based in the Eastern Cape, which was home to the great Nelson Mandela. Wrapped in settler history, this award-winning game reserve is known for its quality of game sightings, and is now bringing safaris into homes with the Head Ranger.

Andrew Kearney, Head Ranger, invites audiences to join him on his daily virtual game drives through the #LockdownSeries, that is published on their YouTube channel. The veteran ranger delivers a range of information – from the basics of tracking and identifying wildlife footprints to masterclasses on giraffes and interesting trivia on the indigenous flora and fauna species found on the reserve.

It is on this Game Reserve that Tiger Woods got engaged to former Swedish model Elin Nordegren, when he popped the question during a sunset stroll. The property also hosted Brad Pitt, who wrote a review stating, “The people are as fantastic as the animals majestic. Enjoyed the food chain. Many thanks.”

The Mzanzi Experience

The Mzansi experience on Google Maps, lets travel aficionados explore some of South Africa’s top natural attractions with 360-degree imagery from the comfort of their homes.

Those hoping to explore South African wildlife, can simply click over to Kruger National Park – one of Africa’s largest game reserves, and maybe catch a glimpse of rhinoceros grazing the plains, zebras frolicking around, giraffes as they stick their necks out to reach higher branches, or a herd of buffalos charging against the wind. You may even spot a leopard, who often remain! Home to over 350 elephants, Addo Elephant National Park is the best place to virtually tour if you are fascinated by these huge mammals.

Those in the mood for some breathtaking views, can slide their pointers over the Cape of Good Hope, Lion’s Head, or the stunning Table Mountain – where civilization and nature collide and yet, co-exist. Botanical enthusiasts can explore Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, or Durban Botanic Gardens.