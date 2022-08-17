Celebrate Madras Week with books, heritage walks and art exhibits. Here’s a quick guide

Manohar Devadoss's illustration | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Madras in writing

Madras Literary Society will be hosting a series of events throughout the month to train the lens on Madras-related literature. The Spirit of Madras, a storytelling session by Geeta Ramanujam and Vikram Sridhar, curated by the All Tamil Nadu Storytelling Chapter will be accompanied by a household heritage display by architect and conservation professional Sivagamasundari T, on August 20, 11am to 12.30pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Serving the Raj, an exhibition on hired help in Colonial Madras by author Venkatesh Ramakrishnan will be shown on August 22 to 29 from 11am to 3.30pm. And, Madras Inked, a talk and book discussion by author Sujata Sankar and artist and author Manohar Devadoss will be held on August 27 at 11am.

Three centuries and counting

Chennai Photo Biennale looks to celebrate this Madras Week with a month full of photography events. Photo Kadai, a one-day pop-up photo fair on August 19 which is also World Photography Day lets us have a look at photo prints and merchandise, and participate in cyanotype workshop. The fair gives you a chance to win prizes through a lucky draw. Participating photographers, artists and initiatives include Amar Ramesh, Dwarakesh Iyengar, Manieesha Sambandam, Nam Veedu and more. Photowalks for children will also also be held in Mylapore temple and Besant Nagar beach on August 20 from 6.30am to 8am and August 21 from 6.30am to 8am respectively. Registration cost is ₹300. Reach out to contact@chennaiphotobiennale.com.

Bear witness to the past

An exhibition on the kings and queens of ages past will be held by the CPR Institute of Indological Research from August 20 to 27 from 11 am to 5 pm at Shakunthala Art Gallery, CP Art Centre, Eldams Road. A talk on Kings and Queens who dot Madras History by writer Venkatesh Ramakrishnan will be held in conjunction with the exhibition on August 20 between 11am to 12pm at CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation, Eldams Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

With over 30 vintage bicycles, including a customised Raleigh bicycle that incorporated the Tour de France specifications of the 1980s, contemporary and vintage cycle enthusiasts will have a field day looking at the popular mode of transport during the age of Madras. This will be held on August 21 between 08 am and 12pm at Hotel Tamil Nadu, Island Grounds (Opposite Victory War Memorial).

Luz House in Mylapore will be curating old photographs of the Buchi Babu cricketing family who were involved in pioneering the game from the late 1800s. Contributions by the Vizianagaram royal family will be found in this Madras collection as well. This will be held on August 20 between 10am to 6pm at Luz House, Luz Church Road, Mylapore.

Join Madras Musings, Madras Book Club and Ashvita’s in a talk featuring writer Dilip Kumar and Prabha Sridevan, retired judge of the Madras High Court for Dilip Kumar: Signboards to Stories, A Journey. The talk will take us on a journey through the stories of the past as they recount Madras as it used to be. This will be held on August 22 at 6.30 pm in Ashvita’s, Mylapore. Contact sonam@ashvitas.com to RSVP.

One of the prints that will be on display at CPB’s Photo Kadai | Photo Credit: Maneesha Sambandam

A stroll through history

Looking to shape up and awaken your inner historian? Heritage walks are the ideal way to go. These are some of the walks you can lace up your shoes for:

Lanes of Aminjikarai: Take a walk through the streets of Aminijikarai as the Madras social history group Nam veedu, Nam Ooru, Nam Kadhai gives us a history lesson about the surrounding areas. This will be held on August 21 from 6.30am to 7.30am. Email annanagarshg@gmail.com for more details and registration enquiries.

Fort St. George: Have a look at one of Madras’ most iconic landmarks in this heritage walk conducted by Vincent D’Souza. There is no registration required, join the walk by reporting to the parking lot opposite the main gate of the Fort, by 6.45 am. This will be held on August 21 between 7am and 9am.

George Town: Discover more of Chennai’s past with organiser Storycorner at Bookmine through this walk led by Sudha Umashanker. The walk starts outside Dare House, Parry’s Corner and covers the boundary marker outside Dare House, past High Court, statue of King George V, Pachaiyappa’s Hall, YMCA Building, Armenian Church, St Mary’s Cathedral, the Binny site and Gokhale hall. This will be held on August 21 between 7am to 9am. To register, reach out to 9840247624 with your name and details.

Triplicance: Madras Inherited along with the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) showcases the architecture, culture and cuisines of Triplicane in this heritage food walk. The event will be held on August 21, 4pm to 6pm. Find the registration link on themadrasday.in.