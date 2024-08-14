Catch films about the LGBTQIA+ community at Reels Desire, Chennai’s international queer film festival

There is a predictable magnetism that draws people to film festivals. Cinephiles are assured of a selection of critically acclaimed films from all over the world that are usually hard to come by; and those looking to while away time, tuck into their seats at an air-conditioned auditorium and watch characters merge in other-worldly stories. There are panels that allow for diving deep about themes and cinematography, and chit chat for others looking to form connections.

At Reels Desire though, a unique opportunity seems to have emerged over 11 editions for the deeply personal process of coming out. “We have had young members of the queer community bring their parents and siblings to the film festival as a means of expressing their sexuality. It is sweet,” says L Ramakrishnan, one of the volunteers of the festival’s curation team.

Previous editions of this international queer film festival have seen halls being flooded by members of the community. “There have been times when we have had to send people away because every inch of standing room has been occupied,” Ramakrishnan says. Everyone is involved in discussing queer narratives and celebrating artistic expression through plays and performances. At this edition between August 16 and 18 at the Goethe-Institut, Chennai, expect to see 20 impactful films from nine countries speaking of affection, banter and the turmoil of love in queer relationships.

“This year, about 70% of the films have been from India — a record number,” says Ramakrishnan. Samlingi, a debut documentary by Mohan Singh Aulakh explores queer lives in rural and urban lives in Punjab while the Mayalayam documentary Melvilasam (Address) by Hariprasad KN speaks about Parvathi TS, the first openly trans postwoman in India. Other feature films from countries like South Africa, Nigera, the Philippines and Germany, and three shorts in collaboration with the British Council will be playing at the event. Ramakrishnan says that a panel of members from the LGBTQIA+ spectrum has been watching films once a week since March, to curate a final list. “The process of ranking and discussing the films adds weight to the curation process,” he says.

Besides the films, the annual panel discussion is a critical aspect of the event. This year, a discussion titled Surviving Queerphobia: Online and Offline will take place on August 17 at 5.30pm followed by a hip-hop party. Naan oru Pen (I am a woman), a solo theatrical performance by Sowmiya in Tamil, directed by A Mangai, based on Maya Angelou’s Phenomenal Woman and Still I Rise, will be performed on August 18 at 3pm.

“The international queerphobic discourse has now taken on a uniquely Tamil flavour. Gen Z’s medium of connection to the outside world is through the internet. The platform has been flooded with a large volume of hate. This hate isn’t going anywhere so we would like to speak about how one can cope and address it at a psychological level,” he says.

The Reels Desire: Chennai International Queer Film Festival will take place between August 16 and 18 at the Goethe-Institut, Chennai. The event is free and open to individuals 18 years and older. For more information, contact 9843373433, log on to www.ciqff.org or write to chennaiintlqueerfilmfest@gmail.com.

