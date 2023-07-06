Goren Bridge: First things first

July 06, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

South was “gung ho” in the bidding and also in the play. He should have taken a bit more time. All players hate to look back on a contract that failed and realise that they could have made it if they had taken more time to think.

South won the opening club lead with his king and cashed the queen of clubs. He crossed to dummy with the king of hearts and discarded his low diamond on the ace of clubs. A heart to the jack lost to the queen and West continued with his remaining heart. South now needed four tricks from the spade suit. He cashed all of his winners but West kept all his spades. The contract drifted down one.

A better line would have been to cash both the king and queen of clubs, cash the ace of hearts, and lead a heart to dummy’s king. First, the queen might fall. Should East have started with four hearts to the queen, South can lead a low heart toward his jack and have the same chances offered by the first line of play. The contract would be cold on any 3-2 split in trumps, as South could ruff his last spade in dummy.

The first line of play gives a better chance to take all 13 tricks, but as the saying goes, “First you take 12, then you take 13.”

