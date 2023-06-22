Goren Bridge: Poor luck?

June 22, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Today’s deal features a slam that is routine to bid. How many declarers would bring it home?

There are 11 top tricks and the best chance for a twelfth, by far, is the club suit. Should either opponent hold the singleton, doubleton, or tripleton jack of clubs, the hand is a cakewalk. Should West have started with four clubs to the jack, he could be finessed for that card, but that is against the odds compared to playing for the jack to drop. Many declarers would cash the ace and queen of clubs, followed by a club to the king. They would fail in this slam and complain about their bad luck.

A good player would postpone his decision in the club suit for as long as possible and try to learn something about the distribution. It should be routine good play to win the opening spade lead in dummy and lead a low heart away from the ace. On this lie of the cards, East would win with his queen and return a spade or a heart. South would win and cash his remaining winners in the major suits, learning that West started with five spades and East with five hearts. Four rounds of diamonds would complete the picture.

South would know that East started with two spades, five hearts, and four diamonds. That meant he could only have two clubs. South would cash the ace and queen of clubs, looking for the jack. When that card doesn’t appear, he will confidently lead a club to dummy’s 10 and make his contract.