ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi makes her maiden appearance at festival with self-stitched 20 kg gown

Published - May 18, 2024 04:48 pm IST

The Delhi-based fashion influencer debuted at the 77th Cannes Film Festival wearing a pink ruffled gown, designed and stitched by herself

The Hindu Bureau

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi at the red carpet of the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: nancytyagi_/Instagram

Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made her red carpet debut in a pink ruffled gown with an elaborate train at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Delhi-based digital creator said the gown was designed and stitched by herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with dramatic second look

Nancy said she took a month to finish the gown, which required over 1000 metres of fabric. Hailing from Baranwa, Uttar Pradesh, Nancy wore a gown that had a strapless decorated bodice along with elbow-high gloves. She completed her look with a silver necklace and tonged tresses.

“Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown,” Nancy wrote in a post on her Instagram account

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Nancy, who grew popular during the pandemic-induced lockdown, is known for making attractive pieces out of fabrics bought from local stores. Wearing the 20-kg gown, Nancy walked the red carpet as part of the Brut India Squad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US