Fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi made her red carpet debut in a pink ruffled gown with an elaborate train at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. The Delhi-based digital creator said the gown was designed and stitched by herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nancy said she took a month to finish the gown, which required over 1000 metres of fabric. Hailing from Baranwa, Uttar Pradesh, Nancy wore a gown that had a strapless decorated bodice along with elbow-high gloves. She completed her look with a silver necklace and tonged tresses.

“Stepping onto the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival as a debutant feels surreal. I poured my heart and soul into creating this pink gown,” Nancy wrote in a post on her Instagram account

ALSO READ:Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani shares look ahead of red carpet debut

Nancy, who grew popular during the pandemic-induced lockdown, is known for making attractive pieces out of fabrics bought from local stores. Wearing the 20-kg gown, Nancy walked the red carpet as part of the Brut India Squad.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.