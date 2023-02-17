ADVERTISEMENT

Bruce Willis has frontotemporal dementia, condition worsens

February 17, 2023 02:11 am | Updated 02:11 am IST - NEW YORK

Last March, Willis' family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities

AP

In this file photo taken on February 07, 2013, U.S. actor Bruce Willis poses for photographers while arriving for the UK premiere of ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’, the fifth film in the Die-Hard franchise, in central London. - Willis has been diagnosed with dementia, his family said on February 16, 2023, less than a year after he retired from acting because of growing cognitive difficulties. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nearly a year after Bruce Willis' family announced that he would step away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, his family says his “condition has progressed.”

In a statement posted Thursday, the 67-year-old actor's family said Willis has a more specific diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement read. “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

Last March, Willis' family said his aphasia had affected his cognitive abilities. The condition causes a loss of the ability to understand or express speech.

In Thursday's statement, his family said communication challenges were just one symptom of frontotemporal dementia.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead,” the statement read. “As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

The statement was posted on the website of The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration and signed by Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, his ex-wife Demi Moore, and his five children, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn.

