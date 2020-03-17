British actor Idris Elba says he has tested positive for coronavirus

17 March 2020 01:07 IST

It was not clear where the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ star was located

British actor Idris Elba said on March 16 he has tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Elba, who starred in TV drama “The Wire” and movie “Avengers: Infinity War,” said in a Twitter post that he had no symptoms but was isolating himself from others. It was not clear where he was located.

COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India

Advertising

Advertising

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing... No panic,” Elba, 47, wrote.

Also read: ‘James Bond’ star Olga Kurylenko tests positive for coronavirus

Elba said he had taken the test because he found out on Friday that he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person.

“Stay positive. Don't freak out,” he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post.

Elba was the second major Hollywood celebrity to announce he has the virus. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced last week that they both had contracted the disease while working on a film in Australia.