Entertainment

Billie Eilish is Billboard’s 2019 ‘Woman of the Year’

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish   | Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

more-in

Pop star Taylor Swift will receive the the inaugural ‘Woman of the Decade’ award

Singer Billie Eilish will be honoured as Billboard’s 2019 Woman of the Year on December 12. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pop star Taylor Swift will also be honoured at Billboard’s event, receiving the inaugural ‘Woman of the Decade’ award.

“Billie has disrupted the entertainment industry through her music and social media platforms, leaving an indelible impact on the global cultural zeitgeist."

“Her ability to speak to the Gen-Z population, making teens and young adults feel accepted in today’s society has quickly allowed Eilish to grow to the top of the charts, breaking the mold for this generation with her electric hair-colour and sharp attitude” Billboard’s editorial director Hannah Karp said in a statement.

Eilish is the youngest artist ever to be named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.

Alanis Morissette, Brandi Carlile and Nicki Minaj will also be honoured at the ‘Women in Music’ event.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Entertainment
pop music
Music Personalities
English cinema
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 6:04:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/billie-eilish-is-billboards-2019-woman-of-the-year/article30087934.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY