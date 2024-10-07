ADVERTISEMENT

‘Bigg Boss 18’ hosted by Salman Khan: full list of participants

Published - October 07, 2024 12:07 pm IST

From actors Shilpa Shirodkar and Vivian Dsena to BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga, here are all the contestants squaring off in the new season of Bigg Boss Hindi

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the premiere episode of the 18th season of the reality television show ‘Big Boss’, in Mumbai | Photo Credit: -

Salman Khan on Sunday night inducted the batch of contestants into the house of Bigg Boss 18.

This year, the popular reality show adapted from Big Brother has a total of 19 participants — 18 humans and a donkey.

‘90s Bollywood star Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films like Kishen Kanhaiya and Aankhen, joined the Bigg Boss commune along with TV actors like Vivian Dsena, Chahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. Nyra Banerjee, known for her work in Telugu and Tamil films and the supernatural TV series DivyaDrishti, also entered the house.

BJP leader and entrepreneur Tajinder Singh Bagga, known for his controversial tweets, is among the participants. Often in the news for his provocative comments and antics, Bagga is a key figure in the BJP’s youth wing.

Gunaratna Sadavarte, a Mumbai lawyer known for petitioning against the Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, is in there too, along with fitness influencer and digital creator Rajat Dalal.

Other contestants are actors Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Hema Sharma, Alice Kaushik, Sara Arfeen Khan, life coach and public speaker Arfeen Khan, Arunachal Pradesh model and actor Chum Darang (BadhaaiDo), and Anupamaa fame Muskan Bamne. And, yes, a donkey, called Gadha.

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui was the winner of Bigg Boss 17. The new season, with its theme of ‘Time Ka Taandav’, is airing on Colors TV and JioCinema. Salman Khan has hosted the Hindi broadcast edition of Bigg Boss fifteen times.

