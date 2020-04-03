Bharat Bhavan Kerala begins YouTube channel, calls for entries for competitions

In an innovative idea, Thiruvananthapuram-based Bharat Bhavan starts its own channel on YouTube to air cultural fetes conducted by the Department of Culture in India and abroad.

All those flooding social media with TikTok videos, dubsmash, family music sessions, impromptu dances and so on are invited to take part in contests conducted by Bharat Bhavan, Kerala.

The competitions, which come under a programme called ‘Karuthal Veedu’, have been classified into different categories and cover a wide range of activities such as skits, mimicry, filmmaking on mobile phones, music, dance, reading, cookery, art, gardening, story-telling, poetry recitation, pet care and so on. Dance competition is for children who are 10 and below. There is no age limit for the rest of the activities.

“In all there are 20 contests in 12 categories. Contestants are required to send three-minute videos of their activities to our Whatsapp numbers 9995484148, 9947764410 and 9895343614 or mail them to bharatbhavankerala@gmail.com, bharathbhavankerala@gmail.com. For instance, if you read a book, you can review it by speaking about it with your family members, record it and send it for the contest in that category. The last date for receiving video clips is April 20. It is mainly meant for families and individuals who are homebound on account of the lockdown to contain the Coronovirus,” says Pramod Payyanur, member Secretary, Bharat Bhavan.

In the meantime, Bharat Bhavan’s YouTube channel was inaugurated at home by Culture Minister AK Balan on April 2. Once the channel becomes full-fledged, Pramod plans to have live interactive sessions with world-famous authors, maestros and cultural activists. “We have videos of all the events and programmes that were conducted by Bharat Bhavan and different organisations that come under the Kerala government’s Department of Culture in the last four years. These events were held in India and abroad. It is a treasure trove of music and dance recitals, theatre, literary discussions and more. To begin with we plan to upload select events on our channel and it is free for all,” explains Pramod.

On Fridays, a day after the announcement of the contest on their Facebook page Bharat Bhavan Kerala, the organisers received about 100 entries. They plan to upload select entries on the new channel.

“After the last date, we plan to review the select entries by veterans in that category and three prizes will be given away for each contest. In all there will be 60 prizes,” says Pramod.