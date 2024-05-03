Beyoncé among 40 notable figures to grace latest edition of French dictionary Larousse

May 03, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST

Pop icon Beyonce is set to etch her name in French history as she joins the esteemed ranks of the Larousse dictionary.

The news, obtained by People magazine marks yet another milestone in the illustrious career of the 42-year-old artist. Beyonce's inclusion in the Larousse dictionary comes as a recognition of her Louisiana Creole heritage, with her name listed as a proper noun under the description 'American singer of R&B and pop.'

The Larousse dictionary, known for its encyclopedic coverage of language and culture, has a tradition of annually updating its pages with significant words and individuals. This year, Beyonce finds herself among a select group of 40 personalities chosen for the prestigious honour. The selection process, overseen by a jury, meticulously curates a list of words and figures that resonate with French-speaking communities worldwide.

Carine Girac-Marinier, head of dictionaries and encyclopedias at Larousse, emphasised the importance of aligning the chosen personalities with the values upheld by the Petit Larousse, excellence and the promotion of French culture, reported People magazine.

The inclusion of Beyonce alongside luminaries such as actor Cate Blanchett, NBA icon LeBron James, and acclaimed director Christopher Nolan underscores her global impact and cultural significance. Beyonce's journey to linguistic recognition is intertwined with the evolution of her name. Originally spelt as 'Beyince,' a nod to her maternal grandparents, the name underwent a transformation due to a clerical error on her birth certificate.

Reflecting on the origins of her name, Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, revealed the bureaucratic challenges faced by African Americans at the time. Despite attempts to rectify the spelling, the family was met with resistance, highlighting the systemic inequalities prevalent in society.

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Beyonce rose to prominence as the lead vocalist of the R&B girl group Destiny's Child before embarking on a highly successful solo career. Throughout her illustrious career, Beyonce has amassed numerous accolades, including 28 Grammy Awards, making her one of the most awarded artists in Grammy history.