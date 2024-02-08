February 08, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

1 Caroline Herschel was born in 1750, got immersed in astronomy and recorded observations meticulously. This was the basis for the New General Catalogue, by which celestial bodies are identified to this day. She discovered 14 new nebulas, 8 comets and 561 new stars. This prompted King George III to employ her. Herschel became the first of what in the history of science?

2 This woman grew up in a part of Poland controlled by Russia, where women were not allowed to have a higher education. She eventually moved to Paris, where she and her lab mate Pierre carried out their research. She eventually became the first person to win two Nobel Prizes, in two different fields, married Pierre and had a daughter with him, who also won a Nobel prize. Who was this path-breaking woman?

3 Rosalind Franklin was a British chemist who took a series of diffraction images in May 1952. Two Cambridge scientists took one of these images, and published it in a research article without her consent. They won a Nobel prize, but failed to give her credit. This was responsible for the birth of biotechnology as we know it. What was this image of?

4 Isabella Bird was a Victorian adventurer who climbed mountains in Hawaii, rode through the Rocky Mountains in North America on horseback, took pictures of the countryside in Persia, Armenia and Turkey, and sailed a boat across China, Korea and Japan. She eventually came to India, where she founded a hospital in Srinagar, Kashmir. Subsequently, a prestigious society that had been fiercely male since 1830 had no option but to elect her as a fellow. What society was this?

ADVERTISEMENT

5 Mae C. Jemison did chemical engineering from Stanford University, before going on to get a medical degree from Cornell University. She subsequently served as a mission specialist on the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992, making her the first African-American woman to travel into space. She is also the only actual astronaut to have appeared on a highly popular science fiction show on TV. What show was this?

6 Anandi Gopal Joshi was just 14 years of age when she gave birth to her first child. Unfortunately, he passed away in 10 days. This tragic incident led Joshi to pursue a degree that eventually led to her becoming the first Indian woman in a certain profession. What profession did Joshi take up?

7 The ‘Scully Effect’ refers to the influence of a 90s fictional TV character on young girls. A scientific study showed that 68% of the girls who watched the show went on to have a career in Science (STEM). Even parents who viewed the show encouraged their daughters to take up STEM. In what television series did these girls see Scully in action?

8 In 1931, Janaki Ammal arguably became the first Indian woman to obtain a PhD in botany in the U.S. At that time, India was importing Saccharum officinarum from Papua New Guinea. Being a cytogeneticist, she crossbred hybrids till she created a high yielding strain of Saccharum officinarum that would thrive in Indian conditions. What commercially viable plant is she responsible for?

9 Fleeing a forced marriage with an Austrian ammunition manufacturer, Hedy Lamarr became a famous actress in Hollywood. Subsequently, she helped develop a revolutionary frequency hopping technology that helped circumvent radio jamming by the Axis powers during World War II. This directly led to what communication technologies found in all our phones today?

10 Judith Love Cohen was an electrical engineer working on an important computer program called the ‘Abort Guidance System’. She was pregnant at the time, but she kept working on the program, solved the issue and was subsequently taken to the hospital, where she delivered a baby boy: the actor and musician Jack Black. If Black was born on August 28, 1969, what was the name of the project Cohen was working on?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. First professional female astronomer

2. Marie Curie

3. Double Helix structure of DNA

4. Royal Geographical Society

5. Star Trek

6. First woman doctor in India

7. The X-Files

8. Sugarcane

9. Bluetooth, WiFi and GPS communication systems

10. Apollo 11

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.