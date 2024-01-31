January 31, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST

1. Born on this day in 1938, Birju Maharaj was an exponent of the Lucknow gharana of a certain dance form. He was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to the dance form, which is attributed to the travelling story tellers of North India. What dance is this, whose name comes from the Sanskrit word for ‘story’?

2. This dance form originated from a village in Andhra Pradesh, with which it shares its name. It developed as a religious art form that was taken by traveling artists from temple to temple. The earliest descriptions of it can be found in the Natya Shastra, a Sanskrit treatise on the performing arts. What is the name of this dance form, and the eponymous village from which it originates?

3. Predominantly performed by women, this dance form originated in the temples of a state on the eastern coast of India — a state from which it derives its name. The performance usually tells a story from Hindu mythology using motifs called bhangas. What dance form is this, that the world famously saw in the Michael Jackson video ‘Black or White’?

4. This traditional dance form is known for its colourful make-up, bright costumes and exaggerated facial expressions. Almost always performed by men, it is native to the state of Kerala. What dance is this, that also incorporates movements from the South Indian martial art ‘Kalarippayattu’?

5. This dance form originates from Gujarat, and is traditionally performed around a lamp for the goddess Durga. Its name comes from the Sanskrit word for ‘womb’, and the dance itself is a representation of the cycle of birth, life, death, and rebirth around the one unmoving symbol of God., i.e., the lamp. What dance is this, that one usually sees during Navaratri?

6. Developed by the Meitei civilization, this dance is centered around Radha-Krishna. Characterised by gentle eyes and soft body movements, the performance is mainly a spiritual experience. What dance form is this, named after an ancient kingdom that became an Indian state in 1972?

7. This classical dance traditionally comprises a delicate solo performance by women. It was even banned briefly during the British Raj, but the ban was later repealed. The dance is named after the female avatar of Vishnu, and dancers train rigorously to perfect the delicate expressions required to perform. What is this dance, that originated in Kerala?

8. The people of Tulu Nadu—a region that consists of districts of Karnataka and Kerala—have many unique traditions, of which one is Nagaradhane. The dance is said to have originated as a mark of respect to an entity that kept paddy fields free from rodents in this predominantly agricultural area. Which entity does this dance centre around?

9. This is a traditional folk dance of Punjab characterised by vigorous kicks, leaps and thrusting arm and shoulder movements. Usually accompanied by the beat of a dhol, this energetic dance form originated from the communal celebrations of farmers. What dance is this, that is now a favourite among DJs and school programs?

10. One of the earliest depictions of this dance form can be found in the characteristic postures sculpted on temple walls in south India. Initially only performed within temples, the dance has now crossed over to non-religious locations, and modern productions can be seen at most school functions. What is this ancient dance form, that gets its name from the words for ‘emotions’, ‘melody’, ‘rhythm’ and ‘dance’?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley.

Answers:

1. Kathak

2. Kuchipudi

3. Odissi

4. Kathakali

5. Garba

6. Manipuri

7. Mohiniyattam

8. The Cobra

9. Bhangra

10. Bharatanatyam