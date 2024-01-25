January 25, 2024 02:41 pm | Updated 02:41 pm IST

1. On this day in 1754, Sir Horace Walpole coined this word in a letter to a friend, when talking about how he had unexpectedly discovered a lost painting. The word comes from a Persian fairytale about three princes who make accidental discoveries. More specifically, it is derived from the name of their country, which is also the old name for Sri Lanka. What word is this?

2. This word refers to someone who does something, not for money, but simply because they love it. The root comes from the Latin word ‘amāre’, which means ‘to love’. What word is this?

3. This word can be traced to the Arabic word ‘yasara’, which means ‘the one who rolled the dice’. It also relates to the Spanish word ‘azar’, which means ‘an unfortunate dice roll’. This eventually became an English word, which roughly translates to ‘a source of danger, loss or harm’. What is this word that is also the title of a song by Richard Marx?

4. The original version of this condiment is a fish sauce made by the Chinese community, known as ‘koe-cheup’, meaning ‘brine of fish’. By the 1720s, a version of this dish had emerged in English cookbooks, but it now had mushrooms, walnut, vinegar and tomato in it. What is this item, that every fast food outlet inevitably has in huge quantities?

5. The origin of this word comes from the cowpox virus, particularly the Latin word for cow: ‘vacca’. It was English physician Edward Jenner who discovered that infecting a person with the virus made them immune to it. What word did he coin that pays tribute to the humble cow?

6. This word became popular thanks to Sake Dean Mahomed, an entrepreneur who went from India to Britain, and set up a commercial bath. He introduced an extract of amla and soapberry to use in the bath, and referred to his services using the English version of the Hindi word ‘champo’, which means to massage. What word thus entered the English language?

7. The name for this popular beverage comes from the ancient Gaelic word ‘usquebaugh’, which means ‘water of life’ and referred to a drink made in the Scottish highlands for hundreds of years. What drink is this, whose darker, malt-containing form still refers to Scotland?

8. Many of the words used in this particular game come from Persian, the most important one coming from the phrase ‘shāh māt’. This is a reference to a point in the game, where the ‘shah’ is forced into a position from which he cannot escape, i.e., a position of ‘mat’ or ‘loss’. What term is this, that signals the end of the game? And what is the name of the game?

9. This word has been used since the 15th century to refer to anyone who works on lead items. Since early Roman times, lead had been used for civil projects of different kinds, as it is easily malleable. What is this profession known as, that is a reference to the Latin word for lead?

10. In the Greek myth of Theseus and the Minotaur, the hero Theseus has to find his way out of a maze after killing the Minotaur, a half-man, half-bull monster. King Minos’ daughter, Ariadne, who has fallen in love with Theseus, decides to help him: she gives him a ball of string called ‘clew’, using which he escapes the maze and comes out victorious. What word in English (now slightly altered) comes from this myth?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. Serendipity

2. Amateur

3. Hazard

4. Ketchup

5. Vaccine

6. Shampoo

7. Whiskey, Scottish whiskey

8. Checkmate, Chess

9. Plumber

10. Clue