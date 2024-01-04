January 04, 2024 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

1. A ____ ____ is 360° because the Babylonians used a sexagesimal numbering system. It is defined as a shape consisting of all points in a plane that are at a given distance from a central point. The same term is used as an adverb to mean ‘through a series of developments that lead back to the original source, position, or situation’. What term is this?

2. The division of another important factor is also due to sexagesimal counting. Instead of using 10 and 100, which would end up having complicated parts, the Sumerians used subdivisions of 12. The number 12 is divisible by 2, 3, 4, 6 and 12 itself, whereas 10 has only three divisors. This meant that they could split a very essential entity into two equal parts of 12. What entity was this, and what globally accepted value was it split into?

3. Another ancient community that studied the heavens was the Scandinavians. In their mythology, the most revered god was Odin (Wōden in Old English), the god of war and death. He ruled with his wife, the goddess Frigg and went on to have a son Thor, with another wife. How are Odin, Thor and Frigg immortalised in our calendars today?

4. Harald ‘Blåtand’ Gormsen was a great Scandinavian king who ruled over Denmark and Norway in the 10th century, bringing peace to the area. He got the name ‘Blåtand’ because of a blackish-blue dead molar in his mouth. In 1997, two engineers from Intel and Ericsson were having a drink, and proposed the English translation of the king’s name for a new technology they had developed. This technology’s logo is also made up of the king’s initials. What was the name of this new technology?

5. Ruth Kedar was asked by two Stanford students to design the logo of a new software they had developed. She was told that it ‘defies convention and breaks the rules’. So she changed the order of the primary colours, and used green, a secondary colour. Which famous logo did she develop, that all of us see at least once every day?

6. This is a website that horizontally flips search results, and was created for fun. In 2002, it became popular in China after the original website it was named after was banned. It allowed Chinese users to circumvent the firewall — users just needed a mirror to read the results they were looking for. What is the name of this mirroring search engine?

7. Leonardo da Vinci was an expert at mirror writing, putting down his observations in reverse so no one could decipher them. He was one of the first to put down the correct human dental formula and describe the morphology of the four types of teeth. In honour of this, a company named itself DaVinci, whose most popular service is provided using lasers. What does this company do?

8. It is a common misconception that the sun is yellow or orange. It is essentially all colours mixed together, which appear to our eyes as white. This can be seen in pictures taken from space, or when the sun’s rays are reflected off our neighbour, the moon. These two celestial bodies have fascinated humans for centuries, and hence in pretty much every language, two important days are named after them. Which two days are these?

9. These two heavenly bodies also are responsible for the two calendars humans follow: lunar and solar calendars. How many days are in each of these calendars in a normal year, and what is the average of both?

10. In 1995, Michael Palin stood next to the International Date Line on Little Diomede Island in Alaska and began his 80,000 km, 245-day long journey around the rim of the Pacific ocean. He travelled through Russia, Japan, South Korea, most of Southeast Asia, Australia, Chile, Peru, Mexico, United States and Canada. Unfortunately, this anti-clockwise trip had to stop 3 km before it could reach ___ ___ due to bad weather in the Bering Strait. Palin had to stop before he could do what, which is also the name of the documentary series?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. Full Circle

2. A day, 24 Hours

3. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

4. Bluetooth

5. Google

6. Elgoog

7. Tooth Whitening

8. Monday, Sunday

9. 354 days, 365 days, 359.5 average

10. (come) Full Circle

