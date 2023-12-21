December 21, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

1. On December 24 in 1818, the first performance of one of the most famous Christmas carols took place at the Nikolauskirche in Austria. It eventually became the world’s most recorded Christmas song, and in 2011, was declared an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO. Written in the aftermath of the Napoleonic wars, it was a reference to the calm and peace that Europe witnessed after Napoleon was defeated. What carol is this?

2. On Christmas eve of 1914, at the height of World War I, some British and German soldiers who had been warring on the Western Front took it upon themselves to establish their own truce. Firing ceased, they decorated their shelters, sang carols, and exchanged gifts and plum cakes across no man’s land. This temporary peace also resulted in a friendly battle of another kind, which still takes place between these countries once every four years. What did the soldiers do?

3. Every January, thousands of Christmas trees are taken down and tossed out onto the curb, where they’re carried off to landfills to rot. Recently, a certain kind of tourist attraction has asked people to donate them these trees, but after ensuring the wires and plastic are removed, so it doesn’t harm the attraction’s inhabitants. What tourist attraction is this, that then posts pictures of these trees in its cages?

4. Very few countries that celebrate Christmas actually see snowfall during this season, especially Britain. There is one author in particular, who wrote very popular ‘white Christmas’ stories propagating the notion of snowfall. This was because he lived in the late 1800s, when there was a ‘little ice age’ that resulted in unnaturally heavy snow. Which author was this?

5. Historically, Santa Claus was widely depicted wearing the colours blue, white and green. There was no one colour combination. It was only in the 1930s that the red and white combination became popular. One of the reasons was a massively successful ad campaign by an Atlanta based company. Which company is this, whose colours haven’t changed in a century?

6. Legend has it that back in 1670, a choirmaster became annoyed by the constant interruptions of young children during a long Christmas service. He got the local confectioner to make a ’striped sugar stick’ shaped like a shepherd’s staff to keep the kids occupied. What Christmas treat was supposedly born out of this?

7. Takanakuy is a Peruvian festival held on Christmas day in the Andes mountains, with a lot of music, food, dancing and a seemingly strange tradition. The purpose of this tradition is to settle grievances built up over the year, in a public forum. It helps resolve conflict, strengthen community bonds and arrive at a greater peace. What do the people do in public, which usually comes after a night of drinking?

8. Nine days before Christmas in 1965, astronauts Wally Schirra and Tom Stafford aboard the Gemini VI told Mission Control that they saw an “unidentified flying object” about to enter the Earth’s atmosphere, traveling in the polar orbit. They followed this up by playing one of the most famous tunes. What tune was this, that they played as a prank on NASA?

9. This mode of transport is very popular in places near the arctic circle. Nowadays, with the advent of snowmobiles, it is seen few and far between. It is also rarely thought of, at least until Christmas, when it comes up in a popular carol. What mode of transport is this, that refers to a non-covered carriage with runners rather than wheels, and powered by an animal?

10. More than ten lakh letters are addressed to Santa Claus each Christmas, and land up in Montreal, Canada. As of 2011, they have 10,000 volunteers to help reply to this mail. All Canadian post codes are made up of six characters of alternating letters and numbers. What is Santa Claus’ own special post code?

Answers

1. Silent Night

2. Play a game of Football

3. Zoos, for feed for their animals

4. Charles Dickens

5. Coca Cola

6. Candy Cane

7. A fist fight

8. Jingle Bells

9. A one-horse open sleigh

10. H0H 0H0

