HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Easy like Sunday morning: Heritage sites!

December 07, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

Berty Ashley
This UNESCO World Heritage site built in the 13th century at Puri Odisha is one of the most famous attractions in India

This UNESCO World Heritage site built in the 13th century at Puri Odisha is one of the most famous attractions in India

1. On December 10 in 1902, the Aswan Dam was opened in Egypt, but soon, it threatened to submerge key historical structures, including a temple complex on the island of Philae. In the 1960s, UNESCO ran a successful operation to save these structures — if it hadn’t shifted the ancient temples, they would have been lost to the reservoir forever. This became the first heritage site for UNESCO. Which epic river’s power led to this chain of events?

2. This heritage site is a group of 29 rock-cut Buddhist monuments found in Maharashtra, which date back more than 2000 years. They are celebrated examples of ancient Indian art found in the recesses of rocks, thought to have been monsoon retreats for monks. Named after the village they are found in, what heritage site is this?

3. Built in the Italian Gothic style, this building was opened in 1887 to mark 50 years of the Queen. It is one of the busiest buildings in the world with a footfall of around three million people per day. In 1996, it was renamed after the founder of the Maratha Empire and then in 2017, it was again renamed to add a title meaning ‘Emperor’. Which iconic building is this, seen in many Bollywood movies?

4. This town in Uttar Pradesh was founded as the capital of the Mughal Empire by Emperor Akbar in 1571. Excavations proved that the area had been thriving culturally even before that, as statues and exquisite pieces more than a thousand years old were unearthed by the Archaeological Survey of India. Known for the beautiful architecture of buildings such as Buland Darwaza and Jama Masjid, which city is this?

5. This heritage site is a collection of monuments dating back to 7 AD on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The monuments include chariots made of stone, cave temples, rock sculptures and the world’s largest open-air rock relief. Built by the Pallava dynasty, the name of the place is attributed to King Narasimhavarman I, who was also known as ‘Mamalla’, i.e., Great Wrestler. Which heritage site is this?

6. This is a rare instance of a moving UNESCO World Heritage Site (WHS), and runs in West Bengal. Opened in 1881, it is 88 km long and ascends 2200 meters to a popular hill station, from which it gets its name. Since acquiring WHS status, it has a vistadome carriage, and is run as an entity known as ‘DHR’. What does DHR stand for, an entity that appears in many movies such as Aradhana, Parineeta and even Disney’s ‘Planes’?

7. This temple was built in 1250 CE, under the rule of King Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty. It is dedicated to the god Surya, and is celebrated for the 100 foot high stone chariot that towers over the complex. A fantastic example of Kalinga architecture, what heritage site is this?

8. This is a collection of astronomical instruments built by the Rajput king, Sawai Jai Singh, who founded the city of Jaipur. Completed in 1734, it also includes the world’s largest stone sundial. A magnificent tribute to the astronomical knowledge of our civilization, what is the name of this heritage site?

9. This popular tourist spot in Delhi is a victory tower constructed by Iltutmish, who was effectively the founder of the Delhi Sultanate. Supposedly named after a Khwaja Sufi saint, the minaret stands 72.5 meters tall, making it the tallest brick minaret in the world. What site is this, that gets beautifully illuminated at night?

10. Rani Ki Vav is a beautiful stepwell located on the banks of the Saraswati river in Gujarat. Believed to have been built in 1083 during the Chalukya dynasty, it was silted over for many years before being re-discovered in the 1940s. It is an inverted temple with seven levels dedicated to the sanctity of water. As of 2018, it has been found on the reverse of an object we see on a daily basis — what object is this?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. The Nile

2. Ajanta Caves

3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

4. Fatehpur Sikri

5. Mahabalipuram

6. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

7. Sun Temple, Konârak

8. Jantar Mantar

9. Qutb Minar

10. 100 Rupee note

Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / The Hindu Quizzes / games / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.