December 07, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST

1. On December 10 in 1902, the Aswan Dam was opened in Egypt, but soon, it threatened to submerge key historical structures, including a temple complex on the island of Philae. In the 1960s, UNESCO ran a successful operation to save these structures — if it hadn’t shifted the ancient temples, they would have been lost to the reservoir forever. This became the first heritage site for UNESCO. Which epic river’s power led to this chain of events?

2. This heritage site is a group of 29 rock-cut Buddhist monuments found in Maharashtra, which date back more than 2000 years. They are celebrated examples of ancient Indian art found in the recesses of rocks, thought to have been monsoon retreats for monks. Named after the village they are found in, what heritage site is this?

3. Built in the Italian Gothic style, this building was opened in 1887 to mark 50 years of the Queen. It is one of the busiest buildings in the world with a footfall of around three million people per day. In 1996, it was renamed after the founder of the Maratha Empire and then in 2017, it was again renamed to add a title meaning ‘Emperor’. Which iconic building is this, seen in many Bollywood movies?

4. This town in Uttar Pradesh was founded as the capital of the Mughal Empire by Emperor Akbar in 1571. Excavations proved that the area had been thriving culturally even before that, as statues and exquisite pieces more than a thousand years old were unearthed by the Archaeological Survey of India. Known for the beautiful architecture of buildings such as Buland Darwaza and Jama Masjid, which city is this?

5. This heritage site is a collection of monuments dating back to 7 AD on the coast of the Bay of Bengal. The monuments include chariots made of stone, cave temples, rock sculptures and the world’s largest open-air rock relief. Built by the Pallava dynasty, the name of the place is attributed to King Narasimhavarman I, who was also known as ‘Mamalla’, i.e., Great Wrestler. Which heritage site is this?

6. This is a rare instance of a moving UNESCO World Heritage Site (WHS), and runs in West Bengal. Opened in 1881, it is 88 km long and ascends 2200 meters to a popular hill station, from which it gets its name. Since acquiring WHS status, it has a vistadome carriage, and is run as an entity known as ‘DHR’. What does DHR stand for, an entity that appears in many movies such as Aradhana, Parineeta and even Disney’s ‘Planes’?

7. This temple was built in 1250 CE, under the rule of King Narasingha Deva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty. It is dedicated to the god Surya, and is celebrated for the 100 foot high stone chariot that towers over the complex. A fantastic example of Kalinga architecture, what heritage site is this?

8. This is a collection of astronomical instruments built by the Rajput king, Sawai Jai Singh, who founded the city of Jaipur. Completed in 1734, it also includes the world’s largest stone sundial. A magnificent tribute to the astronomical knowledge of our civilization, what is the name of this heritage site?

9. This popular tourist spot in Delhi is a victory tower constructed by Iltutmish, who was effectively the founder of the Delhi Sultanate. Supposedly named after a Khwaja Sufi saint, the minaret stands 72.5 meters tall, making it the tallest brick minaret in the world. What site is this, that gets beautifully illuminated at night?

10. Rani Ki Vav is a beautiful stepwell located on the banks of the Saraswati river in Gujarat. Believed to have been built in 1083 during the Chalukya dynasty, it was silted over for many years before being re-discovered in the 1940s. It is an inverted temple with seven levels dedicated to the sanctity of water. As of 2018, it has been found on the reverse of an object we see on a daily basis — what object is this?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. The Nile

2. Ajanta Caves

3. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus)

4. Fatehpur Sikri

5. Mahabalipuram

6. Darjeeling Himalayan Railway

7. Sun Temple, Konârak

8. Jantar Mantar

9. Qutb Minar

10. 100 Rupee note