HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Easy like Sunday morning: It’s all gas!

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’.

November 30, 2023 11:53 am | Updated 12:17 pm IST

Berty Ashley
Easy like Sunday morning: It’s all gas!
This kind of lighting became a cultural phenomenon in 1940s United States, and continues to proliferate hubs like New York’s Times Square.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | On December 3 in 1910, Georges Claude, the ‘Edison of France’, demonstrated his invention at the Paris Motor Show. Earlier, he had devised a system for liquifying air — one of the gases produced had a distinct reddish-orange glow when electricity was passed through it. The gas, given its name because it was ‘new’, eventually became synonymous with advertising and signage. What did Claude invent?
Answer : Neon Lighting
DID YOU KNOW THE ANSWER? YES NO
SHOW ANSWER
Related Topics

The Hindu Sunday Magazine / The Hindu Quizzes / entertainment (general) / games

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.