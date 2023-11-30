Easy like Sunday morning: It’s all gas!

1 / 10 | On December 3 in 1910, Georges Claude, the 'Edison of France', demonstrated his invention at the Paris Motor Show. Earlier, he had devised a system for liquifying air — one of the gases produced had a distinct reddish-orange glow when electricity was passed through it. The gas, given its name because it was 'new', eventually became synonymous with advertising and signage. What did Claude invent? Answer : Neon Lighting

2 / 10 | This is the most plentiful element in the universe and is the simplest as well, consisting of just one proton and one electron. It is considered the future of fuel as it emits no greenhouse gases when used, releasing only water vapour. What gas is this, that will hopefully power our transport system with net-zero carbon emissions in the future? Answer : Hydrogen

3 / 10 | This gas makes up 24% of the mass of the universe but is relatively rare on Earth. It is formed by the natural decay of uranium and cannot be artificially produced. Discovered in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, during a solar eclipse, it has the lowest boiling point of all elements. Medically, it is important as it is used in the treatment of asthma and other respiratory disorders. What gas is this, that makes your voice go higher? Answer : Helium

4 / 10 | This gas is named after the Sun god, and although a noble gas, it can explode on contact with methane. It is mostly used to create beautiful light effects, but it has also been used as an anaesthetic. It is also found in ultra-sensitive cameras in outer space, where it is used for cooling the image sensors. What gas is this that is popular in culture thanks to DC comics? Answer : Krypton

5 / 10 | This gas gets its name from the Greek word for 'stranger', and has a beautiful blue glow when an electric discharge is passed through it. Lamps with this gas have better illumination than conventional lights: if you saw a headlight with a soft blue glow, it probably has this gas. What gas is this, that in its liquid form is used in a large underground facility, also called LUX, to study dark matter? Answer : Xexon

6 / 10 | This colourless gas is the only radioactive gas found in nature as an element. It is the leading cause of lung cancer, and has even been linked to leukemia. It is very hard to detect as it is monatomic and can penetrate most materials. What is the name of this gas, a reference to the fact that it was discovered thanks to another element, radium? Answer : Radon

7 / 10 | This gas is the most reactive and the most electronegative of all the elements. It is highly corrosive, flammable and reacts violently with water. In spite of this, one encounters it on a daily basis in toothpaste, drinking water, medicine and refrigerants. What gas is this that has the ability to scar even a diamond but is good for your teeth? Answer : Fluorine

8 / 10 | This element makes up about 2% of the Earth's water bodies in the form of crystallised compounds. By itself, it is highly toxic, attacking the respiratory system, and can be fatal even at miniscule levels. The body does need its ions to regulate osmotic pressure and digest food, hence we consume it in the form of salt. What gas is this, the smell of which will remind you of your school swimming classes? Answer : Chlorine

9 / 10 | This is the gas we inhale 75% of the time we breathe. All living organisms contain this element in some form or the other. The only source of this gas, responsible for maintaining our weather and atmosphere, is the activity of bacteria, algae and plants. What gas is this, which is the most common element found in its purest form? Answer : Nitrogen