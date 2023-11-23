November 23, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

1. On November 26 in 1476, Vlad III became the ruler of Wallachia, a region in Romania, for the third time. He had the habit of impaling dead soldiers of the defeated army on stakes as a warning to others. This led to him being called ‘Vlad the Impaler’. His father’s name in ancient Romanian meant ‘Vlad the Dragon’. Which fictional character was inspired by Vlad III?

2. On November 26 in 1859, the last weekly instalment of a historical novel was published in the literary periodical All the Year Round, which was owned by the author himself. The story follows a French doctor, who was imprisoned in Paris and then released in London. Which book is this, whose first lines are legendary?

3. On November 26 in 1865, one of the most beloved children’s books was published in the U.S. Usually considered the first example of the ‘literary nonsense’ genre, it follows a young girl who falls through a rabbit hole and has an adventure. What book is this, which gave us the phrase ‘curiouser and curiouser’?

4. Born November 26 in 1876, Willis Carrier was an American engineer working in a publishing company in New York. During the summers, humidity would cause the paper to shrink, resulting in poor printed images. To combat this, Carrier submitted an idea for a system to control the humidity. In the process, what did he invent?

5. Born November 26 in 1902, Maurice _______ was an American businessman, who co-founded a company with his brother that went on to become the world’s largest fast food restaurant chain. Their success was based on the ‘Speedee Service System’ they came up with, which allowed food to be made and served fast. What was the company they started?

6. Born November 26 in 1921, Verghese Kurien was an Indian engineer who made dairy farming India’s largest self-sustaining industry. His idea was to create a national milk grid that linked producers and consumers, thereby reducing price variations. What title was he given, for helping India become the world’s largest milk producer?

7. On November 26 in 1922, English archaeologist Howard Carter and his team opened one of the best preserved pharaonic tombs in Egypt. They had been digging in the Valley of the Kings when World War I interrupted them. When they returned to the site in 1922, their water boy stumbled on a stone that led to this tomb. Whose tomb did they find, the one most famous in his dynasty?

8. On November 26 in 1948, the Land Camera Model 95 sold for $89.75 at the Jordan Marsh department store in Boston. Made by physicist Edwin Land, it was the first camera to have instant photography, with no need for a darkroom. What company did Edwin found, whose name is now associated with instant photography?

9. On November 26 in 1965, France launched its very first satellite, becoming the third country in the world to launch one on its own rocket. Initially named A-1, it was eventually renamed after one of the most popular French comic characters. What was this tiny satellite, which travels at high speeds and wears what look like wings on its head, renamed as?

10. On November 26 in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India formally adopted a new constitution, replacing the Government of India Act 1935. The new constitution set down fundamental rights, directive principles, and the duties of citizens and government institutions, and is the supreme law of India. What are the first five words of the Preamble, which emphasise who the democracy is all about?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called 'Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion'.

Answers

1. Dracula

2. A Tale of Two Cities

3. Alice in Wonderland

4. Air Conditioning

5. McDonalds

6. Father of the White Revolution

7. Tutankhamun

8. Polaroid

9. Asterix

10. We, the people of India

