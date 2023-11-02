November 02, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 01:59 pm IST

1. On November 5 in 2007, the Android mobile operating system was unveiled by Google. Designed primarily for touchscreen mobile devices, it has been the best-selling OS on smartphones since 2011. From 2009 to 2019, an alphabetical confectionery-themed naming scheme was followed for this OS. The very first version was named after a small cake that gets its name from what it is made and served in. What was the 2009 version known as?

2. The earliest version of this item is the ‘olykoek,’ which the Dutch settlers brought to New York. It was defined as a ‘sweetened cake fried in fat’. Legend has it that Hansen Gregory, then a teenager working on a ship, didn’t like having raw dough in the middle of an olykoek, so he punched a hole in the centre with a pepper box. This supposedly led to the iconic shape of the confectionery item in 1847. What item was this, which appears in many American movies?

3. The name of this tasty pastry comes from the French word for ‘lightning’. This is either because it is eaten in a flash or the frosting on top resembles lightning. It’s an oblong choux filled with custard or cream and topped with icing. What is this pastry, whose name is more familiar to us as a chocolate?

4. This frozen dessert is basically an ice cream but with live bacterial cultures such as Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The cultures provide lactic acid, which supplies the characteristic tangy taste. The trade name comes from the first three and first two letters of what this item essentially is. What is its name?

5. This name refers to a category of baked items made with a spice, which is unusual among dessert items. Called ‘spice bread’ in old European languages, this bread has been around since 992 AD. One version can be baked into a hard biscuit, which is moulded into 3D items such as a house or a doll. What item is this that one comes across in fairy tales?

6. This is a sugary, spongy toffee that is usually made with brown sugar and baking soda. Its name comes from the fact that traditionally, the sweetening agent was not brown sugar but another amber liquid. What is the name of this easy-to-make treat that, if served in hexagonal shapes, would be perfect for its name?

7. This popular item is a chocolate covered wafer bar whose origin can be traced to 1911. Its iconic shape resembles ‘four-fingers’, and it is known for its ability to break evenly, a characteristic promoted by their punny tagline. What item is this, which is now produced in more than 300 flavours, especially in Japan?

8. This item is a hard candy usually on a stick and meant to be enjoyed for a long time. The first examples are from the Middle Ages, when noblemen boiled sugar on handles. The name comes from old English words for ‘tongue’ and ‘slap’. What name is this, which is now also associated with other food items such as chicken?

9. This popular sweet is made from whipping sugar, water and gelatin into a soft, mouldable consistency. The name comes from a plant that grows in marshes, the roots of which were used by ancient Egyptians as medicine. What confectionery item is this that melts on your tongue and can still be chewy?

10. This popular item is a sandwich cookie consisting of two cocoa biscuits holding a sweet fondant. The embossed design on the cookie, of a circle topped with a two-bar cross, is a Nabisco logo, which is the European symbol of quality. What brand is this which, since 2014, has been the world’s best-selling cookie?

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

Answers

1. Cupcake

2. Donut

3. Eclair

4. Froyo (Frozen Yogurt)

5. Gingerbread

6. Honeycomb

7. Kit Kat

8. Lollipop

9. Marshmallow

10. Oreo

