Easy like Sunday morning: Logos!
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/10RETAKE THE QUIZ
1 / 10 | On October 29 in 1863, this humanitarian institution was founded, which has been a three-time recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, including for its founder Henry Dunant. Dunant designed its logo as a tribute to the flag of his home country, showcasing the same design with the colours inverted. Which organisation’s logo is this, its simple design being a huge relief when seen in a war zone?
SHOW ANSWER
2 / 10 | The Tour de France is one of the world’s toughest sporting events since 1903. After a hundred years, the event underwent re-branding and a new logo was designed by Joel Guenoun. It is a simple brush script of the words ‘Le Tour de France’ with a splash of yellow below the letter ‘R’. The colour is a reference to the jacket given to the winner of each stage. Guenoun designed the letters ‘OUR’ to look like something — what was that?
SHOW ANSWER
3 / 10 | The logo for ‘Yoga Australia’ is a simple black silhouette of a woman doing the ‘Natarajasana’, also known as the ‘dancer’s pose’. It features a person standing on one leg, and raising the other leg behind them to hold the ankle with one hand as the other hand stretches forward. Using the concept of negative space, how does the logo depict Australia?
SHOW ANSWER
4 / 10 | The Bronx Zoo is one of the largest zoos in the US and is situated in New York City. The city itself is instantly identifiable by its skyline of skyscrapers — three skyscrapers are identifiable in the negative space between the legs of an animal that seems to loom over the city. What animal is shown in the logo, which might look into a window on the third floor?
SHOW ANSWER
5 / 10 | Circus of Magazines is an online marketplace for magazines. Its logo cleverly represents the online community, a place where magazine lovers gather to exchange magazines. It shows a plain black, vertically placed magazine open, with its pages spread out. What does this look like — that makes a reference to the name of the community?
SHOW ANSWER
6 / 10 | The logo of this company is a reference to multiple things in the history of this iconic, triangular, white nougat chocolate created in the city of Bern in Switzerland. The logo features the nearby Matterhorn Mountain, and hidden inside the mountain is a bear on its hind legs, a reference to the coat of arms of Bern. Which chocolate brand is this?
SHOW ANSWER
7 / 10 | This company’s logo is just the website name in white sans seriff officina font on a black background. There is a yellow curved line at the bottom that looks like a smile — it reaches from the first letter in the name to the fourth. Which company is this that pretty much sells things under every letter in the alphabet?
SHOW ANSWER
8 / 10 | The logo for Sony’s Vaio laptop series was designed by Teiyu Goto. He wanted to pay homage to the two concepts that this laptop was merging. The ‘Va’ looks like a sine wave, and the ‘io’ is shown to be 1 and 0, the binary digits. What two types of signals in the world of technology does this merge?
SHOW ANSWER
9 / 10 | FedEx is one of the largest shipping and transport companies in the world. They pride themselves on always thinking ahead and moving forward. To depict this, FedEx has a right facing arrow in its logo. If the logo is just the letters ‘Fed’ in univers 67 font, and ‘Ex’ in futura bold, where is the arrow?
SHOW ANSWER
10 / 10 | Baskin Robbins is an ice-cream company that is known for its long list of delicious flavours and pink spoons. Their logo is the letters ‘BR’ in half blue and half pink, but the pink looks like a number in the middle. What is this number in the logo, and what is its significance?
SHOW ANSWER
COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
The Hindu Sunday Magazine / The Hindu Quizzes / entertainment (general) / games
COMMents
SHARE