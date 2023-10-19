October 19, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:30 pm IST

1. Born October 22 in 1811, Franz Liszt was a Hungarian composer whose piano playing started a craze in the 1840s. He is said to have got audiences into a mystical ecstasy, with women fighting over his gloves, a phenomenon known as ‘Lisztomania’. One of his greatest compositions was ‘Hungarian Rhapsody No.2’. In which cartoon series do two title characters play this piece?

2. Clinomania gets its name from the Ancient Greek word ‘clino’, which means ‘to lean’, the same word from which we get ‘recline’. This term is attributed to a person unable to undertake an action to start the day. What do people who have Clinomania love doing?

3. Dromomania is a condition described as a kind of impulse-control disorder. The root word ‘dromos’ means ‘racetrack’, from which we also get words such as ‘velodrome’. What do people who have dromomania tend to do more than others?

4. Empleomania gets its name from ‘empleoir’, an old French word from which we get ‘employ’. It was first used in 1845 to refer to people who have a thirst for a particular kind of employment that gives them a sense of power and control. Those in these positions can be anyone, from a criminal to a movie star. What do these people want?

5. Micromania is a personality disorder where a person has the tendency to belittle themselves and trivialise their achievements. This is a rare disorder, but the other extreme — where someone is obsessed with their own ego — has been studied throughout history. What is this phenomenon that is frequently used in news articles about politicians, a word that is the opposite of micromania?

6. Nostomania is a condition that gets its name from ‘nóstos’, the same word from which we get the modern word ‘nostalgia’. This is the overwhelming desire to go somewhere a person finds the most comfort. There is another iteration of nostomania, which a lot of us have felt at some point in our adult life. What is it called?

7. Oniomania is a disorder that has seen a huge rise thanks to the digital age. It is also known as Compulsive ______ Disorder (CBD). This is an excessive, expensive and time-consuming activity resulting in personal and financial difficulties. What is the full form of CBD, which has become more prevalent with the rise of e-commerce?

8. Opsomania is a disorder that has been studied since the 1850s, and scientifically viewed as a very unhealthy practice. Also known as ‘monotrophism’, it has, over the years, had many followers, including Howard Hughes, George Sitwell and recently magician Penn Jillette. What do these people desire, which may seem boring and flavourless to most of us?

9. Plutomania is an obsession with a very important entity known to be beneficial to a person. Those who have this nurse an unhealthy disregard for anything that does not serve their goal, and are often ignorant of the hurt they cause others. What is a plutomaniac obsessed with, which is just a hobby for a numismatist?

10. Pyromania is an impulse-control disorder in which a person engages in a destructive activity, either to relieve tension or for instant gratification. Mankind’s fascination with the phenomenon responsible for this destruction has been around for almost two million years. What does a pyromaniac want to do, usually without thinking of the consequences?

Answers:

1. Tom & Jerry

2. To stay in bed

3. To keep moving or travelling (Wanderlust)

4. To hold a public office

5. Megalomania

6. Homesickness

7. Compulsive Buying Disorder

8. To have only one type of food (Howard - Canned Soup / Penn - Potatoes)

9. To collect money / amass wealth

10. To start fires

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley.