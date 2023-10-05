October 05, 2023 12:28 pm | Updated 12:28 pm IST

1. Born on October 8 in 1943, Robert L. Stine is an American author who is best known for writing a series of horror fiction novels. Often referred to as the ‘Stephen King of children’s literature’, some of his series are ‘Fear Street’, ‘Rotten School’ and ‘The Nightmare Room’. His most famous series, though, is named after a (mostly) involuntary reaction by the body to stress. What is the name of this evolutionary response, which originally developed to make a person look bigger?

2. Born on October 8 in 1949, Sigourney Weaver is an American actress known for her roles in science fiction movies. Apart from working with James Cameron on both Avatar movies, she earned her first Oscar nomination for one of his films that was a sequel to a 1979 film by Ridley Scott. In the Scott film, Weaver plays an astronaut who, along with a cat, escapes a horrifying extra-terrestrial creature in space. What film was this?

3. This horror movie from the early 2000s had everyone afraid of their television screens. It features the spirit of a girl named Samara whose stiff, unnatural movements were achieved by the actress walking backwards while filming her scenes, which was then reversed in post-production. What movie is this, whose title might be mistaken for a romantic film?

4. This central character originally had a different name in this classic horror film. The screenwriter planned to name him Domlin after the “total obnoxious brat” child of a friend, until his wife convinced him that it would be a horrible thing to do to the kid. So he landed on the name of a missionary who started the first leper colony in the Hawaiian Islands. Which character was this, and what movie?

5. In this movie, the main character doesn’t fully appear in a shot until one hour and 21 minutes into it. Though this heightens the tension, the real reason is because the mechanical version rarely worked during filming, especially underwater. Director Steven Spielberg named it after a lawyer called Bruce. What scary movie was this?

6. In 1994, screenwriter Jeffrey Reddick read a story about a woman who switched her flight at the last second based on her mother’s bad gut feeling, and that flight shockingly wound up crashing. Inspired, he wrote a script called “Flight 180” for the sci-fi show The X-Files. He never submitted it. Years later, he turned it into a feature-length film about a group of teenagers who unintentionally cheat death. Which movie was this that started a very successful horror franchise?

7. In the influential horror film, The Shining, Jack Nicholson’s performance is unforgettable especially when his mind finally cracks and he uses an axe to break through the locked bedroom door hiding his family. During filming of this scene, he absolutely destroyed the flimsy prop door, and the crew had to replace it with a real door to give him more resistance. What had been his profession before becoming an actor, where he learnt to chop down doors?

8. To entice actress Fay Wray to star in this 1933 cult horror hit, director Merian C. Cooper promised her, “You’re going to have the tallest, darkest leading man in Hollywood.” She was under the impression it would be Cary Grant but was misled. In the most epic scene from the movie, the aforementioned star and Wray are on top of the Empire State Building. Which movie was this, named after that ‘tall, dark’ actor?

9. This was the first horror film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, the inspiration for which came when the author was in university. It was the story of how Father Merrin deals with a demon called Pazuzu, who takes over a young girl. Named after an actual profession in religion, which movie was this that started a franchise?

10. Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho is often considered the greatest horror film of all time. It was also the first American film to feature a toilet. Shot entirely in black and white, it has many chilling scenes, one of them being blood going down the drain. What store-bought item did he use to mimic the blood, which one would likely encounter in an ice cream rather than in a horror film?

Answers

1. Goosebumps

2. Alien

3. The Ring

4. Damien, The Omen

5. Jaws

6. Final Destination

7. A Firefighter

8. King Kong

9. The Exorcist

10. Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley