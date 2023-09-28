September 28, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST

1. Born on October 1 in 1847, this lady was an ardent supporter of the Independence of Ireland and India from British rule. She became a follower of theosophy and eventually, became the president of the Theosophical Society, whose headquarters are in Adyar, Chennai. She also promoted the Home Rule League, which got her elected as the president of the Indian National Congress. Who was this lady after whom a picturesque part of Chennai is named?

2. Born on October 1 in 1906, this Indian composer’s paternal family hailed from the royal family of Tripura, while his maternal family was from the royal family of Manipur. He started out as a singer on Calcutta Radio and eventually composed music for more than 100 movies in Bengali and Hindi. Who was this composer after whom one of India’s greatest cricketers is named?

3. On October 1 in 1908, the very first mass-produced automobile was offered for $825. The car was initially produced on a factory floor but took more than 12 hours. A new innovation came in the form of a moving assembly line, which cut production time to just 2 hours per car. The factory changed to this system in 1912, and the price fell to 350$. What car was this that revolutionized the transport industry?

4. Born October 1 in 1924, this peanut farmer eventually became the 39th US President and a Nobel laureate. His campaign promised not to betray the American people following Watergate and the Vietnam War. After his presidency, he led the effort to eradicate the Guinea worm parasite, and to build homes for the homeless. Who is this president celebrating his 99th birthday today?

5. Born October 1 in 1935, Julia Wells is an English actress whose first film role was that of Princess Zeila in The Singing Princess. She was the original My Fair Lady in the stage version, but lost the film role to Audrey Hepburn. Though this meant that she was able to get the role of Mary Poppins, for which she won an Oscar award. Who is this actress and in which popular movie does she play the role of a singing nanny?

6. On October 1 in 1957, the motto ‘In God We Trust’ first appeared in public. It replaced the earlier motto ‘E pluribus unum’ (Out of many, one). The motto comes from the Union supporters in the American Civil War. Where would one find this motto today?

7. On October 1 in 1964, the Japanese Shinkansen or “bullet trains” began their high-speed rail service from Tokyo to Osaka. When travelling at 300 km/hr through a tunnel, they would cause a sonic boom that disturbed nearby residents. Engineers designed the front end of the train after a certain bird, whose beak design caused no ripples when breaking the surface of the water. Which bird was this that helped make the train quieter and faster?

8. On October 1 in 1969, this passenger aircraft broke the sound barrier for the first time. It could travel at the speed of Mach 1.5 and flew from New York to London in less than three hours. Only 20 aircraft were built and between them flew 2.5 million passengers. What aircraft was this that once flew around the world in 30 hours?

9. On October 1 in 1971, a particular scanner was used to diagnose a patient. It combined a series of X-ray images taken from different angles around the body to create cross-sectional images of the bones, blood vessels and soft tissues inside. What type of scanner was this?

10. October 1 is celebrated worldwide by consumers of a certain beverage, which has the highest sales in the world market for hot drinks. The main component comprises a stimulant drug that speeds up the messages travelling between the brain and the body. How is today celebrated by the millions of people who take this stimulant on a daily basis?

Answers

1. Annie Besant

2. Sachin Dev Burman

3. Ford Model T

4. Jimmy Carter

5. Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music

6. US Dollar Bill

7. Kingfisher

8. Concorde

9. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner

10. International Day of Coffee

