September 15, 2023 11:49 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

1. On Sept 17, 1598, Dutch sailors landed on the island of Mauritius and took control. While on the island, they discovered a large flightless bird from the pigeon family. In around the next 64 years, the entire species became extinct. What bird was this, that has now become an icon for conservation efforts?

2. The Thylacine was the largest carnivorous marsupial in the world at one time. It became extinct in Australia 3500 years ago, but managed to exist on a group of islands below Australia till 1936. It was named after another carnivore because of the dark transverse stripes on its skin. By what alliterative name was this animal known?

3. This particular type of leopard was found only in Taiwan and the last confirmed sighting was in 1983. It belongs to a beautiful sub-group of Leopards who get their name from the markings on their body. By what name were these cats known, which fittingly also alludes to the fact that we don’t know anything about the species?

4. The East Greenland caribou was a species of deer found in the eastern parts of Greenland. It has been extinct since 1900, but has endured through stories., becoming popular every December. By what name are these deer known?

5. The Aurochs was a massive animal that stood up to 6 feet tall and was one of the largest herbivores in the Holocene period. The oldest known fossils of these animals have been found in India, North Africa and Europe. What now very-common animal is a direct descendant of the few aurochs our ancestors managed to domesticate?

6. The Barbary Lion is a now-extinct species of lion that once lived in the mountains and deserts of North Africa. Some survived till the 1960s, but were eradicated with the increase in firearms. In the Middle Ages, they were given as gifts to royalty, which led to them becoming the (unofficial) national animal of a certain country. Which country is this, where one would find depictions of this lion everywhere, though they never existed there?

7. There was a dwarf hippopotamus that used to live in this country till about 1,000 years ago. It was discovered in the mid-1800s in a dried-up swamp. This means that this animal is not ‘new’ to this country as referred to in a popular children’s movie. Which country is this; or alternately, what movie is this that you see the character Gloria in?

8. Perameles papillon or the ‘_________’ Bandicoot was native to Australia before it became extinct in the early 1900s. It lost its habitat to feral cats and livestock brought by non-natives. It gets its name from the colourful patch it has, that

resembles another animal. By what name was this animal known?

9. The Quagga was a type of Zebra which was hunted to extinction in the late 19th century. Only one has ever been photographed live. It was the first extinct animal whose DNA was analysed in order to try and bring it back. Other than the fact that it had stripes only in the front, what was the biggest difference from the zebra?

10. The Saudi gazelle was once found all over the Arabian Peninsula, but was declared extinct in the wild in 1996. It still lives on in the name of one of the most prosperous cities in the world. Translated as ‘Father of the gazelle’, which city is this that accounts for two-thirds of the $400 billion UAE economy?

Answers

1. The Dodo

2. Tasmanian Tiger

3. Formosan Clouded Leopard

4. Arctic Reindeer

5. Cows

6. England

7. Madagascar

8. Butterfly Bandicoot

9. The stripes were brown and white, not black like a zebra

10. Abu Dhabi