Sunday quiz | Easy like Sunday morning

September 03, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

1. Founded on September 3 in 301 AD, San Marino is the fifth smallest nation in the world. Founded by Saint Marinus, it covers just 61 km2. After the city he was born in was destroyed by pirates, he helped rebuild it and then founded an independently ruled monastic community. According to its constitution, the democratically elected legislature must elect two heads of state every six months. Now 1722 years old, what does this make San Marino?

2. On on September 3 in 1752, people throughout the British Empire (including the American colonies) lost 11 whole days. People started rioting against the government shouting ‘Give us our 11 days’, believing their lives had been shortened. Till today in history books, it is noted that ‘nothing happened in these days’. What did the British Empire do to cause this confusion?

3. On on September 3 in 1875, the first official game of this sport was played in Argentina after being introduced by British ranchers. Although initially played only by aristocrats, the native players became quite adept as they had more experience in controlling the horses. Eventually, Argentina went on to win Gold in the sport at two Olympic games. What sport is this, which has a rule that all players must play right-handed?

4. On on September 3 in 1934, the northern-most country in Africa began its move for independence. It contains the eastern end of the Atlas mountains and the northern end of the Sahara desert. With a history dating back thousands of years, it contains many archaeologically important sites. Which country is this that gets its name from the Carthage goddess ‘Tanit’?

ADVERTISEMENT

5. On on September 3 in 1967, Sweden carried out a massive operation known as ‘Dagen H.’ The government implemented a four-year campaign to get the people ready, including songs, TV ads, milk cartons and underwear letting them know about the change about to happen. The previous night, 350,000 signs were moved from one side to the other. On the day itself, interestingly only 157 minor accidents happened, but thanks to people being more careful than usual, things smoothened out. What did the country do on this day?

6. On on September 3 in 1971, this country became an independent state from the British. Of the 2.6 million inhabitants, only 313,000 are actually citizens with more than 2 million expatriates. It is a high-income economy as it has the third largest oil reserve. Which country is this that Ptolemy referred to as ‘Catara’ on his map?

7. On on September 3 in 2007, thousands of people gathered together to see an explosion that began the project to install two new sets of locks to help lessen traffic in one of the most commercially vital passageways. It takes about 8-10 hours to cross the 65 km, a voyage which earlier used to take 5 months and 12,000 km. What important piece of engineering is this that connects two massive oceans?

8. Other than being the most isolated country in its continent, this place is also the world’s flattest country. Most of it is the Atacama desert, which is one of the driest places in the world. The capital La Paz is on a mountain 3640 meters above sea level, making it the highest capital where the thin air causes altitude sickness. What country is this that, in spite of being landlocked, has a navy?

9. Many of the greatest and oldest cities and countries developed on the banks of mighty rivers. The river Danube flows through four European capitals - Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and Belgrade. Which is the only country in the world not to have any rivers?

10. France’s longest land border stretches 673-kilometres. This is the boundary of its province French Guiana with a neighbouring country, which is the fifth largest in the world. Which country is this that, incidentally, also has a city that was the capital of Portugal for a few years?

Answers

1. World’s oldest Republic

2. They shifted from Julian to Gregorian calendar

3. Polo

4. Tunisia

5. They changed traffic from driving on the left to driving on the right

6. Qatar

7. Panama Canal

8. Bolivia

9. Saudi Arabia

10. Brazil

A molecular biologist from Madurai, our quizmaster enjoys trivia and music, and is working on a rock ballad called ‘Coffee is a Drink, Kaapi is an Emotion’. @bertyashley

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.