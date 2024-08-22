ADVERTISEMENT

Bandland 2024 unveils Bengaluru dates, Avenged Sevenfold and Extreme set to headline festival

Published - August 22, 2024 04:09 pm IST

Produced by BookMyShow Live, this sophomore edition of the festival is shaping itself up for another a powerful reunion for music lovers across India

The Hindu Bureau

Bandland 2024 | Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Bandland 2024 is set to electrify Bengaluru this November, with a star-studded lineup featuring the iconic Avenged Sevenfold and funk-metal pioneers Extreme as headliners. Scheduled for November 23rd and 24th at the scenic NICE Grounds, BIEC, this second edition of the festival promises a homecoming for music lovers across India.

In addition to the heavyweights, the festival boasts an eclectic mix of artists, including Everything Everything’s art-rock innovation, Bloodywood’s powerful nu-metal fusion, Thaikkudam Bridge’s explosive blend of rock and Indian classical music and and the intense metal sound of Bhayanak Maut. Indie talents like Dot and the Syllables, Sutej Singh, Selvaganesh, and Raman Negi will also feature, while international acts include Lebanese rock band The Wanton Bishops.

The two-day event will feature performances across two stages, ensuring a diverse musical experience that caters to every taste, from punk to progressive rock and metal. Bandland 2024 isn’t just another music festival; it’s a sanctuary for those who live and breathe music, offering an unfiltered, raw, and real experience.

Tickets for Bandland 2024 are now available exclusively on BookMyShow.

