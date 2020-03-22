Entertainment

Bahubali actor Prabhas in self-quarantine after returning from abroad

Prabhas./ File photo

Prabhas./ File photo   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

South superstar Prabhas has announced that he is in self-quarantine in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a short statement posted on Instagram, the “Baahubali” actor said he recently returned from Georgia after completing a film’s shoot and therefore decided to keep himself insolation.

 

“On safely returning from my shoot abroad, in light of increasing risks of COVID-19, I have decided to self-quarantine. Hope you all are also taking the necessary precautions to be safe,” he said on Saturday.

Also read: Janata Curfew live updates: Stay indoors and stay healthy, tweets PM Modi

 

The actor is currently working on filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar’s untitled film, which also features Pooja Hedge.

A number of Indian celebrities are under self-quarantine after their return from abroad, including Anupam Kher and Shabana Azmi.

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar had on Monday said he is completely under isolation to avoid any infection due to coronavirus outbreak. The 97-year-old actor shared the health update on his Twitter account.

