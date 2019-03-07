A story of every woman

A rather dilapidated hall of the former Sree Bala theatre reverberates with dance steps. Vidya Sreekumar watches as the dancers move Bharatanatyam-style to the beats of a classical melody. The women on stage, says Vidya, are practising for Kamala: A Ballad of Celestial Love, a dance drama based on Herman Hesse’s Siddhartha.

“I was struck by the character Kamala after reading Hesse’s Siddhartha. Although Siddhartha is the protagonist of the story, he remains in search of enlightenment at the end, while Kamala, a courtesan, finds peace with herself and the world,” says Vidya, the show’s director and choreographer.

Vidya has also taken threads of thoughts from Deepak Chopra’s I Am The Universe. Her draft was later polished by Sreekumar Ramakrishnan. A theatre artiste, Sreekumar says the duo took a bird, a passing reference in Hesse’s Siddhartha, and turned it into the narrator. “The bird, played by Nithin Janardhanan, introduces the characters on stage, provides tid-bits and so on.”

They also introduced a Buddha bhikshu to the tale. Says Achu Arun Raj, a creative designer in Bahrain who plays the bhikshu: “My character, though small, is significant as he helps Kamala in changing her perspective towards life.”

Vidya with some of the members of the cast of Kamala: A Ballad of Celestial Love | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Although the script is written in Malayalam, Sreekumar has translated the dialogues with the help of his friend Meera Ravi into English. “Not everyone can understand dance mudras. As we wanted the play to appeal to a wider audience, we decided to do them in English. The dance elements are a blend of Indian classical dances. We even have a Dandiya sequence in one of the scenes,” says Vidya, who also teaches Indian classical dance in Bahrain. She has choreographed three dance dramas – Panchali Swayamvaram, Radhayam and Usha Parinayam.

The songs in Sanskrit, written by L Sampath Kumar for Kamala, were set to tune by Palakkad Sreeram. The tale, says Sneha Ajith, is told through Kamala’s eyes. Sneha, who plays the lead character, traces the journey of the courtesan who falls in love with Siddhartha only to have her heart broken.

“Kamala is the story of every woman and hence it was easy to relate to her. Kamala goes through the same gamut of emotions and desires women all over the world experience. She becomes a confident woman who greets death with a smile and with love in her heart. Her experiences eventually lead to an understanding of the transitory nature of life and its myriad emotions,” says Sneha.

Vidya Sreekumar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The hour-long play was premièred in Bahrain in June 2018 to a select group of audience. “Soorya Krishnamoorthy, who was the chief guest of the event, was keen on us bringing the show to the city after watching it,” says Vidya.

However, as the cast and crew are all based in Bahrain, most of them could not make it for the performance. “Except for the main performers, the rest of the cast and crew have been invited from the city,” says Vidya, adding that she hopes to stage the show in other States and countries.

Kamala: A Ballad of Celestial Love will be staged at Tagore Theatre on March 10, 6.45 pm.