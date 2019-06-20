‘Avengers:Endgame’ to re-release in a bid to become highest-grossing film of all time

The biggest Hollywood hit of the year, Avengers: Endgame has yet another surprise up its sleeve: a re-release! Indeed, as it inches closer and closer to displacing James Camaron’s Avatar from the mantle of highest-grossing film of all time, Marvel has decided to release the film in theatres again next week with several unseen footage — a news that has certainly excited fans worldwide immensely, many of whom have already seen the film multiple times.

The Avengers sequel has already amassed $2.7 billion globally according to the website BoxOfficeMojo, but still lags around $40 million behind Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic.

A deleted scene as well as an extended post-credit scene is believed to be part of the new additions, with talk abuzz that more of Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark will be seen, after the death of Iron Man in the movie marked a bittersweet ending to the saga.

Screenrant recently reported that Marvel head Kevin Feige confirmed the news, and that the movie’s length could also increase. Feige stated that the re-release of Avengers: Endgame will not be an extended cut but “there will be a version going into theatres with a bit of a marketing push with a few new things at the end of the movie.”

He added that if the viewers will stay and rewatch the movie then after the credits there is a little tribute and a couple of surprises. Could it be a Stan Lee tribute or an ode to Iron Man? With Spiderman: Far From Home releasing soon (the trailer indicates homage to Tony Stark), Marvel’s marketing strategy is well in place.