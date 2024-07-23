‘Attack on Titan’ manga editor sentenced to 11 years in prison for murdering his wife

Park Jung-hyun, a former editor at Kodansha and a key figure behind the success of the manga Attack on Titan, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the murder of his wife. The Tokyo District Court handed down the sentence on Wednesday, concluding a case that has held public attention for over three years, according to the Tokyo Reporter.

The court found Park guilty of strangling his 38-year-old wife, Kanako, in their Bunkyo Ward residence early on August 9, 2016. Despite his defense claiming that Kanako had committed suicide, the court ruled that Park acted with “strong intent” to kill her. The prosecution, which had sought a 15-year prison term, argued that Park’s actions were premeditated and driven by malice.

During the trial, Park maintained his innocence, stating, “I did not kill my wife.” However, the presiding judge dismissed the suicide claim as “unrealistic,” describing Park’s crime as particularly “malicious.” The defense’s argument that Kanako had hanged herself with Park’s jacket was also rejected by the court.

The incident came to light when police responded to a distress call early on the morning of August 9. They found Kanako lying face-up at the base of a staircase. She was pronounced dead approximately one hour later at a nearby hospital. An autopsy revealed that suffocation due to pressure applied around her neck was the cause of death.

Park’s narrative shifted during the investigation. Initially, he told police that his wife had fallen down the stairs. Later, he changed his story, claiming she had taken her own life. The defense argued that Park altered his story to protect their children from the stigma of suicide. However, this claim did not hold up in court.

Park began his career at Kodansha in 1999 and became the editor of Attack on Titan when it launched in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama, quickly became a global phenomenon, known for its gripping storyline and complex characters.

Attack on Titan follows the story of Eren Yeager and his fight against man-eating giants in a dystopian world. The manga concluded its serialization in April 2021, cementing its status as one of the best-selling manga series of all time, with over 140 million copies in circulation. The anime adaptation of the series concluded its run in November 2023.