ADVERTISEMENT

Atlee directed 10-minute film featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?

Updated - July 18, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has revealed on his YouTube channel that a 10-minute animated short directed by Atlee was played as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations in Mumbai 

The Hindu Bureau

Mumbai: Film director Atlee Kumar and his wife Priya upon their arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, at Jio World Convention Centre, in Mumbai on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan purportedly provided the voiceover for a 10-minute animated short film directed by Atlee as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has revealed on his YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem with billionaire consumption

A clip has gone viral of Ranveer, who was one of several guests invited to the Ambani festivities in Mumbai, talking about the Atlee-directed film on his channel, The Beer Biceps. Ranveer says in the video that the ‘micro movie’ was played for guests on Day 2 of the wedding.

Atlee is known for directing the 2023 blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan as well as a trio of hit Tamil films featuring Vijay. His next production, Baby John, features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

Rajinikanth, Mahesh Babu, Suriya, Nayanthara and Yash: South Indian personalities spotted at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were wedded on July 12 in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The lavish celebrations were attended by international figures like Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Khloe Kardashian, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and several others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eminent Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu in addition to prominent politicians, influencers and business leaders also marked their presence.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US