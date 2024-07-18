Atlee directed 10-minute film featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s voiceover for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding?

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan purportedly provided the voiceover for a 10-minute animated short film directed by Atlee as part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations, podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has revealed on his YouTube channel.

A clip has gone viral of Ranveer, who was one of several guests invited to the Ambani festivities in Mumbai, talking about the Atlee-directed film on his channel, The Beer Biceps. Ranveer says in the video that the ‘micro movie’ was played for guests on Day 2 of the wedding.

Atlee is known for directing the 2023 blockbuster Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan as well as a trio of hit Tamil films featuring Vijay. His next production, Baby John, features Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were wedded on July 12 in a grand ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. The lavish celebrations were attended by international figures like Kim Kardashian, John Cena, Khloe Kardashian, former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and several others.

Eminent Indian celebrities like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu in addition to prominent politicians, influencers and business leaders also marked their presence.

